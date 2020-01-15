Democrats disclose new documents before impeachment

Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club. Washington, DC – February 27, 2017 (Shutterstock)

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats have released documents they received from a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, including a handwritten note mentioning that he is asking the Ukrainian president to “deal with the Biden case” to investigate.

The documents received by Lev Parnas as part of the impeachment investigation show that Parnas communicated with Giuliani before the US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was deposed. A man by the name of Robert F. Hyde wrote Yovanovitch down to Parnas and informed him of their whereabouts and cell phone use. Questions about possible surveillance measures were raised.

The Democrats released the files on Tuesday as they prepared to send indictments to the Senate for the Trump trial. The documents add a new context to their accusations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Democrats when he withheld military aid.

Parnas was in constant contact with Giuliani and with Ukrainian officials, as the news shows. He appeared to be making unfounded accusations that Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were involved in some form of corruption in Ukraine.

The documents include a screenshot of a previously unpublished letter by Giuliani to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy on May 10, 2019, taken before Zelenskiy took office. In the letter, Giuliani requests a meeting with Zelenskiy, “as President Trump’s personal lawyer and with his knowledge and consent.” In the letter, Giuliani said he would be accompanied to the meeting by Victoria Toensing, a Washington lawyer and an ally of Trump.

One of the documents is a handwritten note on the stationery of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna that says, “Get Zalensky to announce the investigation into the Biden case.” and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden was a board member of a gas company based in Ukraine.

Democrats said the Parnas lawyer confirmed that Parnas wrote the notes.

The documents – including the phone records, text, and flash drives provided by Parnas – were sent to the House Justice Committee by three other House committees to “as part of the official protocol, which is submitted with the articles by, to the Senate,” Impeachment to be taken up, ”says a statement. Some of the materials have been published, while others have been classified as sensitive.

Parnas and his business partner Igor Fruman, both US citizens who emigrated from the former Soviet bloc, were charged with conspiracy, misrepresentation and falsification of records last year. Prosecutors claim they made oversized donations to Republican purposes after receiving millions of dollars from Russia. The men did not plead guilty.

In several documents, Parnas communicated with Giuliani about the removal of Yovanovitch. Trump’s overthrow of the ambassador was the focus of the Democrats’ indictment. Yovanovitch testified in the hearings on the house’s impeachment proceedings that she was the victim of a “smear campaign”.

Trump called Zelenskiy on July 25 that Yovanovitch would “go through some things”. She was removed from her diplomatic post about two months earlier.

On April 23, just before Yovanovitch was told to return to the United States, Giuliani wrote to Parnas: “He fired her again.” Parnas wrote back: “I pray I will call you my brother tomorrow.”

Parnas also received messages from Hyde, who called Yovanovitch a “slut”. Hyde is now running for a seat in the US House of Representatives in Connecticut.

After texting the ambassador, Hyde gave Parnas detailed information that indicated that he was watching her. In a text, Hyde wrote, “She spoke to three people. Your phone is off. Your computer is off.” He said she was under strict security and “we have one person in the house. “

Hyde wrote to Parnas at one point that “they are willing to help if we / you want a prize” and “I think you can do anything with money in Ukraine … I was told.”

Parnas wrote back: “lol.”

Lawrence Robbins, a lawyer at Yovanovitch, requested an investigation into the news.

“Needless to say, American citizens and others are watching Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes. It is worrying. We trust that the relevant authorities will investigate to determine what has happened.”

On Twitter, Hyde dismissed the claims as “ridiculous” and seemed to be trying to distance itself from Parnas. He said he would “welcome” an investigation.

The text messages show that Parnas consulted with Giuliani in January 2019 after the U.S. refused a visa for former Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin. Giuliani replied: “I can revive it.”

The next day Giuliani said to Parnas: “It will work, I don’t have 1 in it.” Giuliani then predicted “he will get one” before giving Parnas the phone number for Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal legal team leader. Sekulow is expected to be part of Trump’s legal department during the impeachment process.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that Parnas could make the material available to Congress through the impeachment process.

Democrats voted in December to indict Trump for abuse of power and Congress disability.

Associate press writers Michael Balsamo, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.