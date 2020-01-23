Democrats continue their arguments for Trump's removal from office: NPR

An artist’s sketch shows the impeachment officer Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Who makes an argument in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate on Wednesday. Schiff and the other managers will continue their opening disputes on Thursday.

US House impeachment officials will resume President Trump’s prosecution in the Senate on Thursday, explaining how the law will apply to what they believe to be the “corrupt scheme” of the President with Ukraine to boost the 2020 election in his favor.

A day of presentations and clashes follows, with democratic impeachers pleading with skeptical Republicans to oppose their party’s leadership and vote to fire the president for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided on the ballot box because we cannot be sure that the vote will be won fairly,” said MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Who leads the president’s persecution.

“By corruptly using his office to gain a political advantage and using the powers of that office to jeopardize our national security and the integrity of our elections, and by hindering the investigation of his own wrongdoing, the President has shown that he believes he is above the law and despises the constraints, “said Schiff.

Trump’s defense team will act to oppose democratic arguments and stand up for the President’s acquittal when the charges are over. If the Democrats took up all their allotted time, it would mean that the property managers would end Friday and the presidential defenders would build a defense this weekend.

When Trump spoke on Wednesday from Davos, Switzerland, he called the Democrats who led his indictment “idiots” and “very, very dishonest people” and dismissed the case against him as “fraud”.

“I think it’s so bad for the country,” Trump said, adding, “I would like to go to trial, sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces.”

Later, Jay Sekulow, Trump’s private lawyer and part of Trump’s impeachment defense team, was concerned about the idea that Trump could do such a stunt.

“His lawyer could advise against it,” he said with a laugh.

The process focuses on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. According to the House prosecutors, the president saved $ 391 million in Congress-approved security to counter Russian aggression and prompt Kiev to announce an investigation into the Bidens. Such an announcement, the House Democrats said, would benefit Trump’s prospects for reelection politically.

References to the scheme, Schiff argues, appeared in the now-known call of July 25 between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

“Testimony, text messages, emails, and the call log itself confirm a corrupt return for the White House meeting, an official act only available to the President of the United States,” Schiff told Senators on Wednesday. “President Trump wrongly used an official visit to the White House to force the Ukrainian president to help him cheat in the next election.”

The President’s acquittal is far from certain. Democrats would need 20 GOP senators to oppose their party’s leadership and vote for a conviction to remove Trump from office.

This result is unlikely to be seen in such deep-drawn partisan lines, especially given the fact that the Americans are deeply divided over the impeachment and the nation is watching the political process before a presidential election.

The White House has stopped important witnesses from participating in the trial and has not worked with subpoenas from House investigators. Democrats need four Republicans to join them to win a procedural battle that allows them to request documents or testimony. There is currently no evidence that GOP senators will break their leadership.

Schiff called Trump’s blocking of impeachment an “angry effort to hide, suppress, and cover up his own wrongdoing.”

Schiff added: “His order was categorical. It was indiscriminate and historically unprecedented. No president before President Trump has ever ordered total opposition to an impeachment investigation or attempted to hinder and hinder the House of Representatives’ ability to investigate high crimes in such a comprehensive manner and Offense. ”

NPR’s Brakkton Booker contributed to this report.