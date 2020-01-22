The Democrats have classified Donald Trump’s impeachment process as unfair and manipulated, with the ability to acquit the president without actually proving his innocence.

The president is not on the first day of his trial and instead is traveling to a world forum of heads of state or government in Switzerland, where he criticized the climate prophecy of the doom and touted the economic resilience of the United States.

Back in Washington DC, however, there was a lot of drama, even without the presence of Mr. Trump.

Adam Schiff, chief executive of the impeachment process in the Senate, has argued that rules regulating the process “make fair trial impossible” and only help Trump cover up the truth.

Witnesses are not guaranteed or the evidence gathered by investigators would be included in the file, Schiff said.

“It won’t prove the president is innocent – it will only prove that the senate is guilty of working with the president to prevent the truth from coming out.”

Just hours before the trial began on Tuesday (U.S. time), he and several other House impeachers released a statement denouncing the rules proposed by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

The trial guidelines released on Monday give the House Democratic prosecutors and Mr. Trump’s attorneys 48 hours to present their arguments within a maximum of four days.

“A White House-driven, rigged process that runs late into the night and further obscures the president’s misconduct is not what the American people expect or deserve,” the House’s impeachers said.

In the meantime, Mr. Trump spoke to the annual World Economic Forum.

He announced that the United States would join an existing trillion tree planting initiative, but also spoke extensively about the economic importance of oil and gas, calling climate change activists “pessimistic” and “heirs to the foolish fortune tellers of yesterday.” “.

President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum. Photo: AAP

At home, the property managers responded to the fierce accusations made by Trump’s legal team that Democrats “tested different charges for weeks” and “the House Democrats have only demonstrated that the president did absolutely nothing wrong.” ,

A few minutes before the debate about changes to the procedural rules, the house managers released a statement saying that the pleadings submitted by Mr. Trump’s lawyers “confirmed that his wrongdoing was unjustifiable.”

“President Trump’s long speech to the Senate is rich in rhetorical and procedural grievances, but he lacks a legitimate defense of his wrongdoing.

“His response clearly shows that President Trump would rather discuss something other than what he actually did.”

According to the current resolution, Trump’s lawyers at the start of the trial could ask the senators to dismiss all charges, a senior official from the Republican leadership said, an application that would likely not provide the necessary support for success.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell comes to the Senate at the beginning of impeachment proceedings. Photo: AAP

Senate minority chairman Chuck Schumer said the trial would “result in a rushed trial with little evidence in the dark of the night.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the Republicans’ plan would force the process into the “darkness of the night” and accused McConnell of “choosing a cover-up for the president rather than honoring his oath to the constitution.” “

The process is expected to continue six days a week from Monday to Saturday until at least the end of January.

In December, the US Democrats accused the President of abuse of power and congressional obstruction of trying to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

If Mr. Trump is convicted, Vice President Mike Pence will become President for Mr. Trump’s remaining term, which ends on January 20, 2021.

The Senate is empowered to dismiss Mr. Trump if more than two thirds of them agree.

Since the Senate is dominated by Republicans, they are very unlikely to condemn it.

-with AAP