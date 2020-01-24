The House Democrats close their case in favor of President Trump’s impeachment. As of Saturday, Trump’s legal team will open its impeachment defense.







ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Today is the last day for the opening speeches by the Democrats in impeachment against President Trump. The property managers spent the afternoon settling their case for the first impeachment, abuse of power. They argue that President Trump acted in his own interest when he stopped military funding for Ukraine. It was part of a plan to persuade Ukrainian President Wolodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In his final arguments on this allegation, chief prosecutor Adam Schiff raised this question to the senators.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADAM SCHIFF: Do you think for a moment that each of you, regardless of your relationship with this President, no matter how close you are to this President, think for a moment that if he feels he is in his interest? wouldn’t you ask to be examined?

SHAPIRO: The property managers then turned their attention to the second article, the disability of Congress. NPR Congress correspondent Kelsey Snell is now coming to us from Capitol Hill, where she is following developments today. Hello Kelsey.

KELSEY SNELL, BYLINE: Hello.

SHAPIRO: First of all, let us know what happened in the Senate today.

SNELL: Yes. Today was really about bringing both parts of the case together and making their final arguments to the American people. There were two really attention-grabbing moments that I will remember from today. One was that ship moment that you mentioned, and I think it will be looped over the next few days on cable television, here on the radio. I think it will be something people will remember.

Another thing will be the moment when the Democrats played a 1999 John McCain clip speaking about the threat Russia poses to Ukraine. It alerted many senators to just hearing his voice. And bringing that into the room was a pretty touching moment for some of them.

And I think for Article 2 – that – this article is really all about Congressional handicap, about focusing senators on the idea that they need to protect the Congress institution from executive intervention. I think that’s great – today’s big end is the end (laughter).

SHAPIRO: And what happens after the Democrats put forward their arguments?

SNELL: Tomorrow we’ll hear about President Trump’s first public defense through his lawyers. We expect it to be a short day. They say it will only take a few hours and they will pick it up again on Monday. Then the senators have their questions. And then they’ll move on to the witnesses and evidence we’ve talked about so much.

SHAPIRO: During this process, news continues to advance the history of Ukraine. How is the new information received at the Capitol?

SNELL: It was interesting because it is kind of – when information comes out, we as reporters often bring the news to the senators because it comes out drop by drop, like this new information about President Trump, the former Ambassador of Ukraine, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, request to get rid of.

Some Republicans I spoke to told me that this could be a problem, but frankly, they say that this is the president that many voters knew they voted for. The Wisconsin Republican, Ron Johnson, told me that they – the voters understand the rough phrase at all.

RON JOHNSON: I mean, the American people voted for President Trump. And they knew who President Trump was and they understood his style. OKAY. So you’re talking about something stylistic.

SNELL: And we haven’t heard any Republicans swaying about it yet.

SHAPIRO: How was the scene in the Capitol? We only get a camera view of the Senate Chamber. What do you see there

SNELL: We see a lot of public lines, but it’s quiet. We hardly heard any demonstrators in the building. I asked senator offices what they heard. I was really impressed when I heard some of the voicemails that came in for Susan Collins from Maine. It is moderate. And she is, so to speak, in the middle of this conversation about whether there will be witnesses or not. Her coworkers say that about 1 in 25 calls is pretty nasty. Some of those I’ve heard include swearing and even threats.

SHAPIRO: This is NPR’s Kelsey Snell, who reports from Capitol Hill on the latest status of the impeachment process. Thank you very much, Kelsey.

SNELL: Thanks.

