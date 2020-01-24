Democrats are trying to build broad support on the eve of the vote

OSAGE, Iowa – When Joe Biden took a bus tour of Iowa this week, the elderly crowd gathered in VFW Hall 7920 was a clear reminder of the former Vice President’s struggle to win over young people.

In the meantime, Bernie Sanders needs to strengthen his reputation among the older voters. Elizabeth Warren has room to grow among those who don’t have college degrees. Pete Buttigieg’s support for African Americans is negligible, and the enthusiasm that surrounds Amy Klobuchar refutes the fact that she barely registers with practically every major population.

Just over a week before the start of democratic competition in Iowa, polls and interviews with campaign officials suggest that each of the top candidates has striking gaps in their political bases. The gaps raise serious questions about their ability to build a broad coalition that Barack Obama twice used to win the presidency – issues that are central to the election of Iowa Democrats and, above all, are looking for a candidate who the nation can win for defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“You need to arouse enthusiasm,” said 69-year-old retired lawyer Tom Delgado of the Democrats, while waiting for Biden to arrive at the VFW hall in Osage, Iowa. “I don’t think one person can make it into the race right now.”

Delgado’s concerns are reflected in those of Obama veterans like David Binder, a pollster who has been involved in both of the President’s victories and now fears that no one in his party’s 2020 class will block the acclaimed “Obama Coalition “To be composed of three core groups: young people, minorities and whites of the working class.

“Every democrat must work as hard as possible to bring these groups together,” said Binder. “I think some of the polls showed that they could have a base with one or two of them, but not with the entire coalition.”

He added: “If one of these elements fails, it will be very difficult for a Democrat to win.”

The challenges for each candidate – and for the entire party – have raised concerns among campaigners and democratic officials, some of whom are associated with Obama, that the mathematical realities that shape the electorate could make it difficult for anyone to get Trump defeat without improving significantly in the coming months.

The Republican president put together a coalition of its own in 2016, which relies heavily on white voters without a university degree. In his campaign, he sees, among other things, the possibility of expanding his support for Latinos. At the same time, Trump is trying to stir up democratic divisions. Bet that divisions between core democratic elections will help him win a second term.

Democrats hope that changes in the electorate, especially among educated voters and women, could widen the path to the presidency for the democratic candidate. However, there is widespread recognition that few groups of democratic voters are passionate about making decisions in 2020.

“I am deeply concerned about our opportunities this fall,” said Bill Burton, an Obama adjutant who pointed to Obama’s strength in a wide range of voters, particularly working class whites in more than 200 counties across the country, the 2016 Trump “It will take a candidate who can form the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump.”

Candidates are aware of their shortcomings, but there are no easy answers.

Buttigieg, who has been struggling with African-American voters for months, said in an interview: “Nobody hurts more under the Trump administration’s division and mismanagement than the communities of the colors.”

“I think now is our chance to build perhaps the widest spectrum of democratic voters we have had for some time with a unified message,” Buttigieg added. “I think it will be patient, coalition building.”

Anita Dunn, senior strategist at Biden, admitted weakness among younger voters, but suggested that Biden’s competitors would have to worry much more about other demographic issues.

“Other campaigns may want to think about how to better identify with older voters who are actually more likely to vote than younger ones,” said Dunn. “But of course, if you look at where this race is taking place and what support each candidate has, Biden has by far the best basis to expand.”

Sanders ‘chief strategist, Jeff Weaver, highlighted Sanders’ strong standing, especially among young minority voters, a group that hadn’t been as active in 2016. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 30-year-old liberal superstar who will stand up for Sanders when he takes part in Trump’s impeachment process.

Sanders has also aggressively wooed unions, whose working-class voters form an important part of his political base, Weaver said.

“The key to victory is building a coalition that engages people of all races, inspires and energizes young people, and brings working people back to the Democratic Party,” said Weaver. “Bernie can bring the different pieces together.”

Campaigns and independent activists believe that a victorious coalition in 2020 will have some differences from Obama’s coalition over a decade ago. Democratic strategists particularly consider women and college graduates in the suburbs of America who have turned away from Trump’s GOP in a number of elections since taking office.

“We’re now looking for a new constituency,” said Katie Drapcho, director of research and polls for the United States’ pro-democratic super PAC priorities.

Specifically, she said that the Democratic Party and its candidate will have the chance to win primarily from three key groups: women with no university degrees, voters from suburbs who supported Republican Mitt Romney in 2012, but stood up for Hillary Clinton in December Year 2016. Class voters who supported Obama twice, but switched to Trump in 2016.

Even so, the Democrats cannot afford any significant slips among the core pieces of the Obama coalition. And leaders of these factions are concerned.

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton said he was deeply “concerned” that the two high-profile African-American candidates, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, had already been forced out of the race. He said, “It is too early to say” whether any of the remaining Democrats can bring the black voice to a level close to that of the nation’s first black president.

“I still don’t see a single person capable of doing this,” said Sharpton.

Like other democratic leaders, he hopes that Trump will ultimately persuade even black voters to prove themselves in abundance, even if the ultimate democratic candidate doesn’t delight them.

“The biggest organizer and energizer for black voters is Donald Trump,” said Sharpton.

The situation is similar with another pillar of the Obama coalition, the young voters who are more committed to the Trump era but have shown little excitement for most of the current democratic candidates. Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who called for a political revolution, is the big exception.

Calvin Wilborn, former president of the College Democrats of America, said it was unfair to compare a 2020 Democrat to Obama.

“Obama spoiled us. Not only did he align legislation and most of his ideology with us, but he was also charismatic, ”said Wilborn. “If you raise the bar so high, it will be difficult for others. We are waiting for the same level of inspiration.”

___

AP authors Hannah Fingerhut in Washington and Meg Kinnard in Orangeburg, South Carolina contributed to this report.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,