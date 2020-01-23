Democrats are not alone in voting in Iowa; GOP is too

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With all eyes on Democrats preparing to cast their votes in Iowa’s highly anticipated kickoff caucuses, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is trying to convince Republican voters to present themselves at their caucus locations too – even if there is no real competition.

The move, along with a presidential rally, GOP-led training, and a new video with the president’s daughter-in-law, makes it clear that the campaign is trying to avoid the look of empty Republican rooms during the night, shaped by Democratic gatherings is an enthusiastic voter.

But they also show how dramatically Trump took control of his adoptive party and ensures that no Republican can credibly take him over despite his historical unpopularity. And they show the remarkable daylight between Trump’s flimsy operation in 2016 and his current Iowa campaign, which has more employees on site than it did in November 2016.

The caucuses also offer the campaign a kind of test run, which serves as an organizational and party-building instrument in all 99 counties and almost 1,700 districts of the state and which brings in new volunteers, builds enthusiasm and tests ground operations, officials say.

“It’s a great tool that pays off for us all year round,” said Eric Branstad, a senior campaign advisor in the US who also led Trump’s Iowa campaign in 2016.

“The Iowa caucuses are an opportunity to loosen the organizational muscles of President Trump’s campaign,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, who promised a “strong presence across the state” in the coming days.

While states like South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, and Kansas decided to cancel their Republican primary to save cash and signal Trump’s ban on the nomination, Iowa decided to move forward to partially maintain its first division status. National nomination competition.

“It has never been considered for us here in Iowa. We wanted to hold this caucus. Period, “said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party. While” it would have been so much easier and cheaper for us to simply cancel it, “he said, the state could not risk giving anything to the Republican National Committee Reason to rethink the calendar.

“In a way, there are about 160 people in the RNC,” said Kaufmann.

Nonetheless, he and other GOP officials have worked to remind their constituents to appear on February 3, even though Trump is a surreptitious advertisement among state republicans. The State party has organized over 100 caucus training courses. Vice President Mike Pence is planning a bus tour. And Trump himself will be holding a marquee rally in Des Moines next week, just a few days before preparations start to stir things up.

His campaign also released a video on Wednesday in which the president’s daughter-in-law and senior campaign advisor Lara Trump explains the caucus process and encourages Trump supporters to “seize the unique opportunity to be one of the first Americans to become President Trump to support the first in the nation. “

“Without opposition, we definitely have to clear up, and we have raised awareness of these issues,” said Kaufmann, who recognized that a low turnout on the Republican side is likely.

In contrast, he said, “If there is a snowstorm that night, I guess Bernie followers will be stuck to get there,” referring to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, although he claimed Trump’s impeachment proceedings were in progress Washington has dramatically energized Republican voters in the state.

In addition to voting for Trump, the video released on Wednesday points out that conference attendees will also have the opportunity to elect delegates responsible for formally selecting the candidate at the 2020 Republican National Congress in Charlotte, NC.

“It is imperative that we select only the best supporters of President Donald J. Trump for this award,” Lara Trump said in the video.

The comment underscores the ongoing anger over 2016 when Trump’s rival Ted Cruz, with his elaborate campaign, locked up the delegates who supported him instead of Trump.

Not this time. Since shortly after his election, Trump’s campaign has been aggressively monitoring and influencing local party operations to dramatically increase the likelihood that only Trump loyalists will reach the Republican Nominating Convention in August 2020. As part of this effort, they have revised the leadership of the state parties, revised the rules of the contracting states and distributed them to district and state conventions to promote pro-Trump leaders and potential delegates.

This includes in Iowa, where the state Republican Party, in consultation with the White House, passed new rules to take control of the delegates’ selection process. In 2016, virtually all Iowa delegates preferred Cruz, the Texas senator, and unsuccessfully fought Trump at Congress. This time it will be much more difficult for a Trump challenger to install anti-Trump delegates after the gatherings.

It was “embarrassing and classless,” said Kaufmann, a strong Trump supporter, about what happened in 2016. This time, “don’t take any chances.”

“To ensure that our state doesn’t have a black eye, we have to make sure that the few never-trumpers who climb out from under their rock every four years whistle at the wind and howl at the moon. .. don’t embarrass our state, “he said.

Former New Hampshire GOP leader Jennifer Horn, who headed the State Party during Trump’s first appearance and deeply criticized the President, criticized the effort as “unprecedented” and “extremely harmful” to the party’s long-term health.

“I think there are thousands of good people who feel like they have been displaced,” she said. “The way they did it is so stubborn … almost corrupt.”

Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj

___

