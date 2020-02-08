Democrats are marginalized after the ragged start to the 2020 election season

CONCORD, N.H. – This should be a moment for the Democrats to reduce three years of fear building. Instead, the start of the 2020 presidential election has deeply unsettled the party and President Donald Trump is pleased with the chaos.

The party leaders are faced with embarrassing technical problems that have tarnished the Iowa events of the past week and the unexpectedly low turnout in the country of departure. Leaders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg face questions about their long-term political viability, while some supporters of the two leading women – Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota – raise the alarm about what they see as ongoing sexism.

“It’s a difficult start,” said Laura Keeler, a 35-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire.

In fact, it’s far from the 2020 launch pad that most Democrats had imagined when they were excited to see if they could take on Trump. The tumultuous start to this election year has also highlighted the challenges that Democrats are facing as they attempt to face a formidable challenge to an incumbent supported by an energetic and united Republican Party and strengthened by an emerging economy.

“We can shoot ourselves in the foot,” warned Jim Hodges, a former South Carolina governor who supports former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race. Hodges is among those who predict that Vermont’s Senator, a self-described democratic socialist from Vermont, would be a weak candidate for the general election.

After one main competition was completed and the second was scheduled for Tuesday in New Hampshire, the sorting of the democratic field began.

Although The Associated Press was unable to declare a winner in Iowa last Monday, Sanders and Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, emerged victorious.

Biden, the long-time national leader, took fourth place in Iowa. He is now facing a money crisis, a personnel crisis and an upcoming challenge from billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The former mayor of New York City does not compete in the early years, but spends hundreds of millions of dollars on later competitions.

In between is Warren, who finished third in Iowa and is fighting for an outbreak. Some Democrats argue that she was excluded prematurely and suggest that sexism is at stake.

“We will decide after a night she finished third, and after a strong third night, we will decide that there are four candidates left, one fourth and one not even running in Iowa.” Said Christina Reynolds, vice president of communications at Emily’s List. “Unfortunately, this is not surprising, since unfortunately too much has happened in this campaign.”

Despite the technical glitches and late results, Iowa seems to have rewarded Sanders and Buttigieg with a swing to New Hampshire. However, both face questions regarding their viability.

Some party leaders privately view a Sanders as a risky candidate in swing states and for house and senate candidates in places like Colorado and Arizona. Sanders is attuned to this concern and has made an appeal to the unity of the parties a central point of his pitch in recent weeks.

Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the 38-year race, has spoken in favor of a generation change, but there are questions about his experience and attractiveness to minority voters, which are the backbone of the Democratic Party. He fought in the Friday debate when he was questioned about the arrest rates for black residents of South Bend, where he was mayor for eight years. It is the highest electoral office that he held.

New Hampshire is the next chance for Sanders and Buttigieg to develop strength. Expectations are particularly high for Sanders, who won the state in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points over the ultimately nominated Hillary Clinton. Sanders fought in the later, more diverse states and has wooed voters and community leaders in these places over the past four years, hoping to avoid repetition.

Iowa and New Hampshire’s fame has long been criticized by Democrats who argue that two small and mostly white states set the tone for the nomination competition. This criticism skyrocketed after this week’s failures. But no Democrat has become a candidate without winning at least one of the first two states since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden almost admits that he has to go the same way to become the candidate. After a disappointing fourth place in Iowa, Biden said in Friday’s debate that he would also expect a goal in New Hampshire.

After the Iowa debacle, the Bloomberg team announced plans to double the $ 300 million already spent on television advertising, and campaign strategists signal that they expect Biden to become crater-like in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t won either of these countries, except Mike, will be the nominee,” said Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager.

Bloomberg campaigns for biden donors – for support, not money – and moderate legislators who fear that Sanders or another Liberal could jeopardize their seats in the House of Representatives. On Thursday, the Bloomberg team announced an endorsement from Mikie Sherrill, who was also followed by Biden.

Bloomberg’s sensational advertising spending has caught the attention of Trump, who is closely following the Democratic race. The president regularly interviews advisors about the strengths and weaknesses of his potential opponents.

At the moment he is pleased with what he sees as a deeply flawed democratic field and a political terrain that seems to be shifting in his favor. Despite facing reelection as the accused president, the Congressional investigation and trial has only strengthened his influence on the GOP and has done nothing to interfere with his general vote among voters.

The economy, which can be a bulwark or an anchor for a president, continues to grow. A Friday employment report showed that more than 225,000 jobs were created in January.

Trump continues to be slandered by most Democrats, and many in the party believed that Trump’s contempt would be a major motivator for their voters. Nevertheless, the Iowa Caucuses showed no signs of increased enthusiasm.

Iowa officials predicted that voter turnout would keep up with 2008, when Obama and Hillary Clinton competed against each other and 238,000 people took part in the democratic competition. The final 2020 record: 176,000.

“This is a disappointment and I think we could probably have all done better with our supporters,” said Sanders. He has argued that his popularity among young people could increase voter turnout in a matchup against Trump.

New Hampshire Democratic officials are predicting a large turnout in Tuesday’s area code, which could also serve as a moment for a frightened party who presses the reset button after a ragged start to the election year.

“People understand the importance of doing this right,” said Maria Cardona, a member of the Regulatory and Statute Committee of the Democratic National Committee.

Associate press writer Michael Casey of Concord, New Hampshire contributed to this report.

