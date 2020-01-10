Democrats, and some in GOP, are looking for more information about Iran's decision paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“But I’m not sure if” trust me “is a satisfactory answer for me,” said Engel.

In contrast, Senator Jim Risch, the Republican Chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, called the Senate meeting “one of the best briefings” he had as a member of the Congress. He said the information was “crystal clear.”

Some Republicans joined Democrats to criticize the presentations of the administration.

Sen. Mike Mike, R-Utah, said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I’ve served in the US Senate.”

He said he found it “offensive and humiliating” for government briefers to warn lawmakers about discussing the merits of further military action against Iran because that would only encourage Tehran.

“It is not acceptable for officials within the executive branch … to come in and tell us that we cannot discuss and discuss the appropriateness of military intervention against Iran. It is un-American, it is unconstitutional and it is wrong, “Lee said, adding that he now intended to support a resolution of war forces introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va.

At one point, Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., Asked a member of the Foreign Relations Committee when the administration, if not in this case, would consult Congress, according to a Senate assistant familiar with the private session but is not authorized to discuss it by name. The response from top officials was actually a disinterest in consulting Congress, the assistant said, causing some senators to rush out.

The House is expected to vote on a similar resolution this week to limit Trump’s military actions against Iran.

Defense Minister Mark Esper said he thought the convention briefing offered lawmakers a convincing argument that the intelligence supported the strike at Soleimani. But he noted that only eight legislators – the top four legislators in the House and Senate and presidents and vice-presidents of the intelligence committees in both chambers – are the only members of Congress who are authorized to see all the intelligence.

“One of the challenges, of course, is that not everyone, in fact most members of Congress, has access to the information that I believe was the most convincing,” said Esper. “That’s just the nature of intelligence and it’s limited to the Gang of Eight.”

Democrats are also skeptical about the timing of the strike, which comes in the run-up to a Senate-deposition trial and at the start of a presidential election year. It is the same skepticism that some Republicans expressed in 1998 when they accused President Bill Clinton of using military attacks on Iraq to interrupt and postpone a pending deposition against him.

A top defender of the president, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Afterwards said that “there is no doubt” that the murder was justified.

Asked if she was convinced of the briefing that Iranian attacks were imminent for the Soleimani strike, said Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. My questions were answered and satisfied. “

Democrats were not convinced.

“There were so many important questions that they didn’t answer,” said Senate Minority Director Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Called the briefing “very convincing” and said “no case was made” that the Iranian attacks were imminent. “I leave this (briefing) more troubled than I entered.”

The White House has so far canceled the calls for written notification that Trump sent to Congress following the military operation as required by the War Powers Act of 1973. Some lawmakers have said it was “vague” and not in accordance with details that other administrations have provided to Congress about military operations. They wondered why it should be classified in the first place.

A legislator, who has read the confidential notice Trump sent to Congress, and another person familiar with it, said the two-page document does not describe upcoming, planned attacks or new information. The legislator, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the classified document, said the letter provided a historical record of previous attacks that were publicly reported.

It is unclear whether more detailed information about the intelligence that led to the attack on Soleimani will ever be made public.

“While the seriousness of the situation requires a clear statement of the Iranian threat to Congress and the public, disclosure of potentially classified information may uncover sources and methods that could blind us to Iran’s next threat to US life , “Norman Roule, former national intelligence manager for Iran at the office of the director of national intelligence.

The lack of victims of Iran’s retaliation on Tuesday at Iraqi bases where US forces are housed may undermine Democrats’ demand for more information, but it may not be the critics who are silent who think that Trump only includes US intelligence that match his agenda.

During his tenure, Trump has repeatedly refused to accept or refuse to accept US intelligence assessments on a series of important national security issues, including Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal and the role of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, Alan Fram, Dustin Weaver, Laurie Kellman, Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Daly and Mary Claire Jalonick contributed to this report.

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press