Democratic voters worried Biden has “too much baggage” after Trump’s Ukraine smears

On the campaign track, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke openly and angry about the attacks that his family had committed over their transactions in Ukraine, and pointed to them as a sign that they consider him a threat to President’s re-election Trump.

“I wonder why they spend so much time to keep me from being the nominee,” Biden said at a meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire earlier this week, stating the millions of dollars in advertisements that were launched for his candidacy to break down. “Have you ever seen another party spend so much time deciding who the other party’s candidate shouldn’t be?”

There is no evidence that Biden or his son, Hunter, did anything wrong when the younger Biden was placed on the board of energy company Burisma – in fact, the claims of the White House and its allies have been effectively debunked.

And during the New Hampshire Democratic debate, even one of Biden’s 2020 rivals, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, rejected the idea that there was a “danger” in nominating Biden, given the questions about his son’s behavior in Ukraine.

“No. And we will not let them change the subject,” Buttigieg said. “This is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any Biden. This is about abuse of power by the President … Look, the Vice President and I and we all compete, but we have to draw a line here. “

– Terri Gilbert

But for some Democratic voters, the damage of conspiracy theories spread by Trump and his allies has already been done. And while certainly not the first issue the voters raised, for some people still rattling through the 2016 race, every hint of misconduct – true or not – is enough to make them look elsewhere.

“I think there will be too much luggage there,” says Terri Gilbert, 54, surgical technician from Newton, Iowa. “I think Trump will invent everything and run and play with it like he did Hillary.”

At a meeting for Buttigieg in Waterloo, Iowa, Maureen O’Connor, 61, a part-time retailer, had the same concern.

“I think they’re going to dig something out about Joe before the whole thing happens,” she said. “Joe is a good candidate … I don’t think we will give Joe a chance.”

Rival campaigns have also noticed and, according to a Democratic employee with knowledge of the strategies, some have included a question about Biden and the Ukraine issue in their internal polls.

“It’s a real vulnerability, everyone knows that,” the employee said, however, adding that at least with Biden Democrats, what the attack will be as opposed to what threatens the candidates to be investigated.

“It’s the devil you know or the devil you don’t know,” the employee said.

It is true that the other candidates in the race could also be weighted by luggage as soon as their records are sharply embossed. The Trump campaign is already planning to take advantage of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) self-identification as a socialist, and new problematic comments from the old politician have begun to emerge as Sanders rises in the race. Sanders came under fire during that discussion on Friday.

Yet nobody has received the attention of the GOP that Biden has in the run-up to 2020.

“I wonder if Hunter Biden’s things scare some voters,” said David Axelrod, the former chief strategist of the political campaign. “They are afraid that he will become Benghazi-ed.”

“The primary determining force in this primary is the savage recognition of Democrats of the threat that Donald Trump is to our country and to who we are as a people. And Donald Trump is so terrified of Joe Biden that he was deposed by trying lies about spreading him, “spokesman Andrew Bates told The Daily Beast.” Any “democrat” who deals in the horrific and completely rejected smears of Trump will be stripped – by more than just one campaign. “

Biden himself has been defensive when the issue was raised on the campaign track.

In early December, at a stop in New Hampton, Iowa, Biden called a voter who erroneously said that Biden had sent his son there to get a job and work for a gas company that he had no experience with gas or nothing to access for the president. ”

Biden responded by calling the man a “damned liar,” suggesting they were taking an “IQ test,” and seemed to call the man “fat” (Biden’s campaign said the former vice president said “facts”).

In an interview with NBC’s Savannah Gutherie, the night before the Iowa Caucuses, Biden was asked how the accusation process had ensured that his son’s position on the Burisma board was in the public eye.

“No one has found anything wrong with his dealings in Ukraine, except they say it gives a bad image,” he said.

Asked if it was “wrong” for his son to take a position on the board of a company that was offered to him in exchange for access to the then vice president, Biden shot back: “That’s not true, you says things you do not know what you are talking about. Nobody said that. Who said that? “

After Gutherie explained what the situation looked like, whether it was true or not, Biden said of his son: “He said he had regretted it. Speak for yourself. He’s a grown man. “

With the accusation trial in the rear-view mirror, the Trump campaign and its supporters are doing their best to keep the problem alive.

“On my side of things, the Hunter thing means nothing to me. It doesn’t bother me at all. It’s just another Trump attack that he wants people to look at instead of what he does.”

– Chase Denamur, democratic voter

A stone’s throw from the Concord site where democratic attendees held a town hall this week to discuss climate change with young voters, a large projector on the side of a parked black truck played a rehearsal scene in which Joe Biden and his son became Hunter discussed with other contenders. The short segment, presented by the Commission to defend the president, a pro-Trump PAC, showed clips from various opinion programs that suggested that Hunter Biden is a corrupt person. A banner on one segment says “FOREIGN OFFERS FOR HUNTERS” in capital letters, with a video of the former vice president. “Did Joe Biden’s son know about Father’s position as Vice President?”

In New Hampshire, Democrats interviewed by The Daily Beast were less bothered by Trump’s allegations.

“On my side of things, the Hunter thing means nothing to me,” said Chase Denamur, a democrat from Litchfield, New Hampshire. “It doesn’t bother me at all. It’s just another Trump attack that he wants people to look at instead of what he does.”

Additional reporting: Sam Stein and Hanna Trudo

