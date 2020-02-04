The results of the first caucuses in Iowa came slowly to the Democratic side on Monday evening. Tom Courtney, chairman of the Des Moines County chairman, said that technological problems seemed to cause the delay. Courney said that an app for caucus organizers to report results was “a mess” and the organizers had to call the results to the state President of the Iowa Democratic Party Troy Price said, “It’s not a security issue, it’s not a technology issue.” It’s just a matter of making sure that people get access to the site. “Officials from the Iowa Democratic Party are holding a phone call with campaigns amid the delays. People who were familiar with the decision spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to the Private Officials. Party officials said the problem is being looked at, but the districts can still send in results by phone. “The integrity of the results is of the utmost importance. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality controls and the fact that the IDP is reporting three data sets for the first time. What we know today is about 25% of The areas have been reported and that early data indicate that 2016 is on the rise, “said IDP Communications Director Mandy McClure. The Associated Press has contributed to this report.

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.

