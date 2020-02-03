Democratic race starts in Iowa amid worries about beating Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa – A democratic campaign that has cost more than $ 1 billion, has overturned the ambitions of experienced politicians, forced talks about race, gender, and identity, and led to a fierce debate on health care and tax laws Monday in the Iowa caowa.

By the end of the day, tens of thousands of Democrats will have taken part in the famous caucuses in Iowa, the premiere of more than 50 games that will unfold over the next five months. The caucuses will make the first judgment as to which of the dozens of candidates is best able to take on President Donald Trump, who desperately want to defeat democratic voters this fall.

It is a moment full of promise for a Democratic Party that has made great profits since Trump won the White House in 2016. But instead of optimism, there is a cloud of uncertainty and increasing resentment within the party, which, after a multi-year election, will finally begin to reveal who and what democrats stand in this tumultuous era.

“If someone tells you they know who is going to win, then they have a whisper of God or they are crazy because nobody knows,” said Deidre DeJear, the former state chairman of Kamala Harris and the first black woman to win a statewide primary in Iowa.

Opinion polls suggest that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders may have a slight head start, but each of the top four candidates – Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg – won the victory in Iowa’s unpredictable and quirky caucus system as organizers prepare for record attendance. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, also claims momentum, while outsider candidates such as entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard factors can be.

Iowa offers only a small percentage of the delegates needed to win the nomination, but plays a major role in clearing primary fields. A bad show in Iowa can cause a leader’s fundraising to slow down and support in later states decrease, while a strong result can give a candidate the necessary momentum to drive him or her to nomination.

In the past, the Democrats who won the Iowa caucuses have conquered the party’s nomination.

The fight in 2020 has played over countless distractions, in particular the democratic congress pressure to accuse Trump, who has often overshadowed the primary and at the height of the early campaign season secured several prominent candidates to Washington. Even on Caucus Day, Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar were expected to spend a few hours on Capitol Hill for charge-related cases.

Meanwhile, New York ultra-billionaire former mayor Mike Bloomberg is running a parallel campaign that ignores Iowa as he prepares to address perceived weaknesses in the field in March.

The amalgam of oddities, including new rules for reporting the already complicated caucus results, builds on what could be a dark Iowa finale before the race turns quickly to New Hampshire, which votes only eight days later.

With uncertainty, opportunity for campaigns comes desperately for momentum. The expectation game raged in the hours before voters began to gather at high school schools and community centers in more than 1,600 caucus locations throughout the state.

Biden’s victory over the last few weeks predicted several times, trying to downplay the importance of Iowa’s kick-off match the day before voting began amid ongoing signs that the 77-year-old lifelong politician was struggling to raise money or excitement to generate on site.

Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders said the Iowa campaign was “the beginning, not the end,” of the primary process.

“It would be a gross mistake on the part of reporters, voters or anyone else to see what happens on Monday – we think it will come close – but consider what happens as the end and don’t give credibility and room for New Hampshire , Nevada and South Carolina, “she said about the three states on the primary calendar.

The tone was noticeably happier for the Bernie Sanders campaign, which has repeatedly predicted the win and believes that it is even stronger in New Hampshire. That is despite the growing concern of established democrats who fear that the self-described democratic socialist would fight against Trump and make it more difficult for democrats to win other fall elections.

In a fundraising message, Sanders campaign leader Faiz Shakir warned supporters to expect “an absolutely huge barrage of attacks from the political establishment” after Monday’s results were announced, again implying that Sanders would be at the top.

“We don’t know how personal the attacks will be. We don’t know how many millions will be spent. And we certainly won’t know who finances them until well after the damage is done,” he said. “But we know they will come. Because they want to stop Bernie. They want to stop our movement.”

The heated rhetoric underlines a dangerous gap between the passionate supporters of Sanders and other factions of Democrats who have collided with each other in recent days, but must find a way to unite if they hope to defeat Trump in November.

Joe Trippi, campaign manager for 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean, suggested that Sanders might have reached its peak too soon, forcing some voters to look for a less controversial standard bearer.

“There are many reasons why this thing moves hard at the end,” predicted Trippi. “I think Bernie is really a kind of disruptive cause that makes many people look at who they are.”

New party rules can give Sanders and his rivals the chance to claim victory, even if they are not the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results at the end of the night: the “first grouping” of caucus goers, their “final grouping” and the total number of state delegates that each candidate receives. There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will announce a winner based on the number of state delegates that each candidate wins, which is the traditional standard.

While Sanders and Biden are central figures in the race, Warren and Buttigieg are fighting to prove that they can collect the coalition needed to also win the nomination.

Warren, who has been in her status as one of the only female candidates in recent weeks, offered voters free childcare at some caucus locations because her campaign used every available tool – even online dating apps – to court supporters.

Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former city official who had virtually no national profile a year ago, walked in on Monday as a legitimate threat to win the nomination. In fact, he predicted the victory when he was confronted the day before the caucus with a hectic crowd of over 2,000 at a high school gymnasium.

“It’s hard to believe how far we came from a year ago when we first showed up in a coffee shop in Ames, excited because there were literally dozens of people – although most were there to get a cup of coffee,” Said Buttigieg.

He continued: “We are now only one day away from the victory in the Iowa caucuses.”

Although most of the attention will go to Democrats, Republicans will also hold caucuses on Monday. Without a serious challenger and a lot of money to burn, Trump’s re-election team hopes to use voting in early states as a test of his organizing prowess and to stimulate the excitement for the president’s fall campaign. Trump held a meeting in Iowa last week and sent surrogates to the state prior to Monday’s vote.

Steve Peoples, Thomas Beaumont and Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press