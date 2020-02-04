Democratic Iowa party free to release partial caucus results

The political universe has been turned upside down by the demolition of the caucuses in Iowa. Traditionally, the event offers the first concrete story after months of speculation about the presidential primary, but Monday night’s democratic caucuses did not end up unequivocally because the state party blamed technological problems for preventing reporting results. ELECTION RESULTS: For current local results, visit our sister station KCCI in Des Moines. Follow for updates from Iowa: 5 p.m. After a confusing and long delay, the Iowa Democratic Party has started releasing the results of Monday’s caucuses. With 62% of the districts, Pete Buttigieg reports with 26.9%. Bernie Sanders is in second place with 25.1%. Elizabeth Warren is third with 18.3% and Joe Biden completes the top four with 15.6%. Original story below_________________________________________________________ The political universe has been turned upside down by the demolition of the caucuses in Iowa. Traditionally, the event provides the first concrete story after months of speculation about the presidential primary, but Monday’s democratic caucuses ended non-decisively because the state party blamed technological problems to prevent it from reporting results. Here are some questions and answers about what happened – and what could happen. ELECTION RESULTS: For current local results, visit our sister station KCCI in Des Moines. WHAT WAS VERY? The Iowa Democratic Party says that an app was created to compile and report the caucus results due to a “coding problem,” postponing the count. The party says that there are no signs of hacking or other intrusion and that the underlying data is ‘correct’. The problem was that the app only reported partial data when the district chairs sent the information to the party’s headquarters. WERE PROBLEMS EXPECTED? worry in advance. The caucuses worked under new, complex rules that required the reporting of three different levels of results and that counting seems to be complicated. The Iowa Democratic Party only rolled out the app a few hours before Monday night’s meetings began rolling out to 1,678 caucus locations. Party officials had said they would not send the new mobile app to the district seats to download just before the caucuses to narrow the window for possible interference, and there was no widespread pre-testing by volunteers running the caucus sites. HOW WILL THE PARTY DETERMINE WHO WON The results of each caucus meeting must be written on paper. Party officials go from door to door through the state to verify the written results of each caucus meeting and compare what is reported in the app. This will take time. WHEN WE KNOW WHO WON? Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said that around 5 p.m. the party would release about half of the results from the caucus sites. Tuesday. That fractional result may not provide clarity in a race where a number of candidates met in the polls. The plan already raised objections. During a conference call, a representative of former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back against party officials’ plans to release partial results. WHAT ARE CAMPAIGNS SAYING? Several campaigns jumped into the void of information and announced, perhaps not surprisingly, that according to their own data their candidate was doing great in Iowa. But in all these cases, the data is incomplete and may not be representative of what the Iowa voters have decided across the state – for example, it may under-represent rural areas or college campuses. In addition, every campaign has an interest in releasing results, which makes the candidate look good. These figures are not reliable. HOW WILL THIS IMPACT ON OTHER STATES? Attention has already shifted to New Hampshire, which will vote in a traditional primary mood on 11 February. Another caucus state – Nevada – said it will not use the same app used in Iowa. As soon as Nevada votes on February 22, it goes fast. South Carolina, the last early state, votes on February 29. Then a crowd of 14 declares that about a third of the delegates are up for grabs in the competition votes on March 3, known as Super Tuesday. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR IOWA There is no way to know if a specific candidate benefits from the Iowa mess. The entire primary process was already uncertain and a new layer of uncertainty has been added without Iowa rewarding the field in the traditional way. It also sowed new doubts about the reliability of caucuses, increasing the pressure on Nevada, one of the only remaining caucus states. Republicans have tried to fuel the Democratic division by inciting online rumors that the meltdown is a conspiracy for Sanders’ rebellious campaign. In the end, however, one thing is clear: the biggest loser is probably Iowa himself, who may lose his first slot on the debacle.

WHAT WENT WRONG?

The Iowa Democratic Party says that an app created to compile and report the caucus results was defective due to a “coding problem,” delaying the count. The party says that there are no signs of hacking or other intrusion and that the underlying data is ‘good’. The problem was that the app only reported partial data when the office chairs sent the information to the party’s headquarters.

WERE PROBLEMS EXPECTED?

There were some worries in advance. The caucuses worked under new, complex rules that required the reporting of three different levels of results and that counting seems to be complicated.

The Iowa Democratic Party only rolled out the app a few hours before Monday night’s meetings began rolling out to 1,678 caucus locations. Party officers had said they would not send the new mobile app to the district seats to download just before the caucuses to narrow the window for any interference, and there was no widespread pre-testing by volunteers running the caucus sites.

HOW DOES THE PARTY DETERMINE WHO WON?

The results of each caucus meeting must be written on paper. Party officials go from door to door through the state to verify the written results of each caucus meeting and compare what is reported in the app. This takes time.

WHEN WE KNOW WHO WON?

Troy Price, president of the Iowa Democratic Party, said the party would release about half of the results from caucus sites around 5 p.m. Tuesday. That fractional result may not provide clarity in a race where a number of candidates met in the polls. The plan already raised objections. During a conference call, a representative of former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back against party officials’ plans to release partial results.

WHAT CAMPAIGNS SAY?

Several campaigns jumped into the void of information and announced, perhaps not surprisingly, that according to their own data their candidate was doing great in Iowa. But in all these cases, the data is incomplete and may not be representative of what Iowa voters throughout the state have decided – for example, it may under-represent the countryside or college campuses. In addition, every campaign has an interest in releasing results, which makes the candidate look good. These figures are not reliable.

HOW WILL THIS IMPACT ON OTHER STATES?

Attention has already shifted to New Hampshire, which will vote in a traditional primary mood on 11 February. Another caucus state – Nevada – said it will not use the same app used in Iowa.

As soon as Nevada votes on February 22, it goes fast. South Carolina, the last early state, votes on February 29. Next, a mass of 14 that accounts for about a third of the delegates to grab in the competition votes on March 3, known as Super Tuesday.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR IOWA?

There is no way to know if a specific candidate benefits from the Iowa mess. The entire primary process was already uncertain, and a new layer of uncertainty has been added without Iowa spanning the field in the traditional way. It also sowed new doubts about the reliability of caucuses, increasing the pressure on Nevada, one of the only remaining caucus states. Republicans have tried to fuel the Democratic division by inciting online rumors that the meltdown is a conspiracy for Sanders’ rebellious campaign. Ultimately, however, one thing is clear: the biggest loser is probably Iowa himself, who may lose his first slot on the debacle.

