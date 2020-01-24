About four hours after the start of Thursday’s session of the Senate recall process, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chief responsible for the removal of the House, had yet another video clip queued for show senators to help Democrats advocate for the removal of President Trump. .

Taking full advantage of their video privileges, those responsible for the dismissal had broadcast dozens of these clips since the opening of their oral argument during the trial on Wednesday. But when Schiff tried to show part of the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, assistant to the White House, it didn’t work.

Sensing technical difficulties, Schiff proposed a joke. “We have heard enough about Colonel Vindman,” he joked before continuing. For some Republicans sitting in the room, the joke could not have been truer: Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa nodded at Schiff’s crack, glancing knowingly at his neighbor, the senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

The moment has highlighted the amount of evidence that Schiff and his fellow managers threw out of the 100 jurors who decided the fate of Trump’s presidency in almost 12 hours of argument.

But while the presentations by Democrats on Wednesday were intended to appeal to the Senate’s sense of constitutional responsibility, Thursday’s presentations were intended as a rebuttal rich in evidence of what senators can hear from the White House when the Trump’s defense team is setting out their case in the coming days.

At the center of this affair was a detailed glimpse of Trump’s desire to turn away from long-standing American policy, based on Russian disinformation and the plot of former Ukrainian officials, to put pressure on Kiev over investigations have benefited politically.

At the start of this effort, Representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) had a long discussion on the conspiracy theory that the involvement of former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine during the Obama administration had something to do with do with the appointment of Hunter Biden to the board of directors of Ukrainian gas. Burisma company in 2014.

“According to the theory, Vice President Biden attempted to withdraw the prosecutor from Ukraine to ensure that the prosecutor would not investigate this specific company Burisma because, again, his son was on the board” said Garcia. “So, senators, if it does not seem overkill and complicated, it should.”

Biden, with the support of the Obama White House, Congress, and a coalition of international organizations and allied countries, called for the dismissal of the then Ukrainian attorney general, Viktor Shokin, in 2016 because of Shokin’s failure to fight corruption in Ukraine. This failure also consisted in authorizing the opening of an investigation into Burisma.

Democrats have worked to dispel the idea that the president had been misled by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuiliani, who, along with associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, plotted with besieged Ukrainian officials to get rid of the former ambassador American in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Or that Trump was unaware of the efforts of the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland and others, to get Ukraine to agree to investigate the Bidens in exchange for ” a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the release of congressional aid to Ukraine.

The officials of the impeachment also sought to make it clear that Trump and his quest for political advantage were behind all of this. Indeed, the meat of their Thursday presentation was a 10-point list of the reasons why Trump was acting in his personal interest on Ukraine, not the national interest.

While Garcia was speaking, senators, including Republicans, appeared glued to their reading materials and to videos on the screen, including a clip from Dr. Fiona Hill, former Trump senior Russian adviser, in which she explains how Russia spread the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections.

Schiff specifically pointed out that Trump chose to use Guiliani to work on the campaign pressure to investigate the Ukraine and that Trump’s Ukraine advisers were deliberately kept out of what would be discussed. of the President’s appeal with Zelensky on July 25.

Garcia also focused on the call, highlighting how Trump mentioned the 2016 elections, the DNC server and Crowdstrike, and prompted the Ukrainians to investigate. (The idea that Crowdstrike somehow owns or owned this server or participated in the interference in the 2016 election is a well-known conspiracy theory that former and current American officials have described as Russian propaganda). According to a previous report in The Daily Beast, Ukrainian officials listening to the July 25 appeal did not know what Crowdstrike was and were caught off guard by Trump urging Zelensky to take a look.

The re-emergence of the subject created difficult moments.

Several Republican senators who insisted that the president had every reason to investigate the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine also broke in the 2016 elections sat in silence as Garcia played a director’s clip of the FBI, Christopher Wray, rejecting the theory of the back of the hand.

Asked about the presentation, Senator Todd Young (R-IN) said he would wait for the White House presentation before judging if Ukraine got involved in the elections.

“I don’t think we know until we get there on Saturday,” he said. “So I’ve heard that it will be integrated into what we hear on defense and we may learn more there. I don’t think you can do it in a vacuum, you know, where you don’t get both sides of the story. And remember that it hasn’t happened yet. “

Another Republican, Senator Mike Braun of Indiana, said he was “impatient to hear” how the president’s defense team would respond to evidence of Russian disinformation. Braun said he was reserving judgment until then because the Democrats’ statements were based on “friendly witnesses and people who, you know, are there to support their case”.

The White House is expected to begin exposing the case during a rare Senate session on Saturday January 25. White House lawyer Jay Sekulow teased Thursday that Democrats’ Biden’s prior rebuttal amounted to a free pass for them to delve into.

“It talked a lot about Joe Biden and Burisma,” Sekulow told reporters. “It sort of opened the door to that answer, so we’re going to determine as a defense team the proper way to do it”

But speaking to reporters during a break on Thursday, Democrat leader New York Senator Chuck Schumer argued that the defense had received a devastating blow before even presenting his case, calling the managers’ presentation ” knife in the heart “. to the “false arguments” of the Trump team.

Wanting to gather as much evidence as possible within 24 hours of the day, over three days, that they were allowed to defend their cause, the Democrats used their video privileges for a new purpose: to transform the senators’ own words. the latest indictment against them.

The instigator was none other than the Speaker of the Judiciary of the House, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who followed his bitter debut as director of dismissal on Tuesday with another decision that immediately caused unrest over the floor of the Senate.

“Doesn’t have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your desk and you act in a way that hurts people, you’ve committed a high crime.”

– Lindsey Graham, 1999

After reading a series of video clips from constitutional experts on his committee, he chose to call Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for comments he made during the removal of President Bill Clinton in 1999. Graham was a director of removal from the GOP at Clinton’s. trial, and his task was to convince senators and the public that the conduct of the president met the high standards of “serious crimes and misdemeanors”. To do this, he proposed a simple but expansive definition.

“What is a high crime?” Asked a young Graham with long hair. “What if someone important hurts someone with low income?” It is not very learned, but I think it is the truth. I think that’s what they meant by high crimes. Does not have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your desk and you act in a way that hurts people, you have committed a high crime. “

Although Graham left the room just before Nadler played the clip, his colleagues on both sides of the aisle exchanged surprised looks with their neighbors. Senator Brain Schatz (D-HI) shook his head, while Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Graham’s seat companion, patted his empty chair – because the Senator from South Carolina had left the room.

During a break thereafter, however, GOP senators mostly shrugged the importance of what Graham had said 20 years ago.

“It’s the irony of being here for a long time,” said Braun.

.