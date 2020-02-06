Democratic group behind the Iowa caucus app also finances the Wisconsin site

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=iowa-caucuses%2Ciowa-democratic-party%2Cnews-media%2Cmodernism%2Coverall-neutral&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

MADISON – The company behind the troubled Iowa-caucus app was funded by a liberal group that recently launched websites in Wisconsin and other states that were meant to compete with newspapers.

The Iowa Democratic Party has faced a lot of criticism for the inability to immediately report results of Monday’s caucuses that kicked off the presidential nomination contest. The party blamed a result-tabling app from the Shadow company.

Shadow is funded by Acronym, a digital non-profit organization that helps democrats. Acronym also supports UpNorthNews, a new outlet in Wisconsin that calls itself “a progressive news site.”

UpNorthNews launched in December. Acronym is the parent of similar websites in Arizona and Virginia. There are plans to launch sites in three more swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

Acronym has not drawn the attention in recent days to those sites but to the financing of Shadow.

The Iowa Democratic Party could not report results on Monday. It published just over half of the results on Tuesday and had not released all results from Wednesday.

In a tweet last year, Acronym CEO Tara McGowan wrote that Acronym “launched” Shadow. Until recently, Acronym used the same wording on its website and said it had “launched” Shadow. Acronym changed the wording on its site Tuesday to say that it had “invested” in Shadow instead.

Acronym spokesperson Kyle Tharp said Tuesday in a statement that Acronym was an investor in Shadow, and added that the company had other investors. The statement said that Acronym “like everyone else” was waiting for more information about what happened.

UpNorthNews popped up months after the launch of the Wisconsin Examiner, a liberal site that covers Capitol. The sites are in part a liberal response to conservative stores such as the MacIver Institute that has been active in Wisconsin for years.

