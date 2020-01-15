Three weeks before the Iowa caucuses, six candidates met conscientiously at Des Moines Tuesday evening for the final debate before the start of the vote. With polls showing a virtual dead heat in Iowa, the stakes were high and the spotlight was bright. But the questions? The questions were mysteriously stupid.

No questions about Puerto Rico, in a state of emergency after a series of devastating earthquakes. Roe v. Wade is in his most precarious position since his decision in 1973, but there are no questions on abortion or reproductive rights. No questions on technology policy, labor policy, firearms or immigration. The only education question – amid historic teacher strikes and dramatic underfunding of public schools – was used to ask former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg to defend his claim that children wealthy families should not be entitled to free public college.

But it wasn’t just the topics CNN and the moderators of Des Moines Register focused on, it was the determined framing of the questions they asked. In an era of endless war abroad, painfully and often prohibitive healthcare and education at home, and a climate crisis that threatens to make the planet inhospitable for its 7 billion inhabitants, the challenges of change were treated as paramount or even insurmountable, while the costs of maintaining the status quo barely mentioned.

Here are four of the worst moments from the moderators:

Forget it, Jake, this is Insurancetown

Among the stupidest questions of the evening was one who apparently was not a moderator at all, but Democratic voters in Iowa invited by CNN to share “their most pressing questions.” Only one of these questions was actually asked Tuesday, and it came from “Edward” in Des Moines. “Des Moines is an insurance city. What happens to the whole insurance industry – the health insurance industry here if there is Medicare for everyone? What happens to all the jobs and livelihoods of people who live in insurance cities like Des Moines? Wrote Edward.

Later, the moderators abandoned the simulation and simply asked, “Sen. Sanders, your campaign proposals would double federal spending over the next decade, an unprecedented level of spending never seen since World War II. How would you prevent your plans from bankrupting the country? ”

The candidates were too polite to tell the moderators that a country cannot technically go bankrupt. People can, however – and half a million households are bankrupted by medical debt each year in America. Millions more Americans – a quarter of the population – delay seeking medical care because they cannot afford it, but the most important thing is to protect the profitable industry of all this debt. Sanders, to his credit, gave a direct response: “We are integrating into our Medicare For All program a multi-billion dollar bridging fund that will provide up to five years of income and health care and job training for these people.” – T.S.

His a war, Michael, how much could it cost? $ 10?

The moderators of Tuesday’s debate were quick to explain to candidates how they would pay for their ambitious health insurance plans. But there were no comparable questions when the subject moved to war and the deployment of American troops abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren – best known for her domestic policies such as her “2 cent” wealth tax, her proposed universal child care and her plan to dismantle big tech companies – stood out from the pack on the issue of find out if American troops in the Middle East. As president, she said she would withdraw all combat troops from the Middle East. She also made a scathing criticism of corruption seen in the revolving door between the Pentagon and private defense contractors.

One of Warren’s best lines for the evening came when she spoke of the parade of decorated American generals who come to Congress each year and claim that American forces have “ turned the corner ” on the war in Afghanistan , the longest armed conflict in the country’s history. “At the Senate Armed Services Committee, we have one general after another in Afghanistan who comes and says,” You know, we just took the turn and now everything is going to be different, “said Warren.” So what’s going on It’s the same for another year. Someone else is coming and we’ve just taken the turn. “

“We have gone around the corner so many times that we are going around in circles in these areas,” she joked. “It must stop. It is not enough to say one day that we are going out. “- A. K.

Why are you so obsessed with avoiding the end of the world?

“We are going to tackle climate change, but I would like to stay on the trade.”

Sanders noted widespread environmental opposition to President Trump’s NAFTA update and prompted a little more climate talk when the moderator interrupted him, in the interest of refocusing on Trade. The sentence is a tiramisu of bullshit, with each layer richer than the previous one: On the surface, it is absurd (as Sanders noted) to try to dissociate “trade” from “climate”, given the interconnection both. A stable climate has everything to do with our ability to trade goods and services around the world, and the rules governing such trade – like the NAFTA update that Sanders was talking about – will go a long way in determining whether we will have a stable climate.

More broadly, however, was it not time for moderators to “surrender” to climate change? There are many problems that count, but it is almost impossible to find a problem where a positive result is not based on a habitable climate. And on this front, people, the news is not good: there is no doubt that we are altering the planet’s ability to support human life at the present level, and there is a huge doubt that we, as society, have the collective of which draw a course that stops doing it. And so whenever the candidates for the head of the world want to talk about how to avoid breaking the world, it’s bad journalism to insist on changing the subject. – P.R.

We choose the truth about the facts

“Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you that a woman could not win the election?”

CNN reported Monday that Bernie Sanders had told Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that America would not elect a female president, and the network would be damned if it did not shape their “scoop” – which Warren confirmed and Sanders denied – in a considerable chunk of Tuesday night’s debate.

The issue was first raised in a question to Sanders, who again denied the report, citing his previous public statements supporting the idea of ​​a female president, as well as the fact that Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by three million votes in 2016. But immediately after Sanders raised his hands to the implication, the moderator of CNN insisted on rejecting his denial from the start, turning to Warren to ask her how she had responded to what Sanders had just said that he had not said.

Would it have been better for the debate to have asked Warren and Sanders for more context on the exchange? Probably. Or, listen to us, the moderators might have condensed the whole conversation, rather than spending almost 10 minutes discussing a 2018 exchange between the candidates and zero minutes in total on reproductive rights, control of guns, labor policy, federal judges and immigration. – R.B.