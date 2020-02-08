Democratic debate in New Hampshire: candidates argue about the choice in the fight for Trump

MANCHESTER, NH – Given the increasing urgency in the Democrats’ nomination battle, a violent debate broke out on Friday evening, in which the strength of a new leader, former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg, was challenged by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, who was on the offensive during the high stakes clash, predicted that he would score in the next New Hampshire primaries after a weak appearance in Iowa. He also asked questions about the long-term viability of leading rival Bernie Sanders, who claims to be a democratic socialist, and Buttigieg, who never held an elected post outside the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“Bernie, not me, described himself as a democratic socialist,” said Biden when he recognized his own political challenges.

“Turn the page,” said the 38-year-old Buttigieg in a push against the 77-year-old former vice president. “Now we have to meet this moment.”

Friday was the eighth and perhaps the most fruitful debate in the Democratic Party’s long search for a presidential candidate. The prime time affair only took place four days after Iowa’s chaotic events – and four days before prime time in New Hampshire – when several candidates suddenly faced targeted questions about their political survival.

The debates tested more than their rivals the new leaders Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who emerged from Iowa and went to New Hampshire with liabilities that their democratic rivals tried to exploit. With stakes increasing day by day and money running dry, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also struggled to prove to voters and donors that a legitimate path to the presidency remained.

Klobuchar was one of the outsider candidates who targeted Buttigieg and beat up the millennial mayor because he said in his stump speech that the impeachment process was “exhausting” and he would rather watch cartoons.

“It’s easy to run after Washington. It’s much more difficult to lead and take those difficult positions,” she said.

She also accused Buttigieg of attacking Washington “because it’s popular to say you look like a cool newbie.”

If elected, Buttigieg would be the youngest president ever to be elected, and he never holds any office other than that of the mayor. But he used his experience as a weapon against Biden, a two-time vice president who spent most of his adult life in Washington.

“I’m interested in the style of politics we have to put forward to finally turn the page,” said Buttigieg.

Biden was on the defensive at the time: “In my opinion, past politics was not that bad,” he said. “I don’t know what was so bad with Barack Obama and Joe Biden in the past.”

The debate was heated at times, but there were many moments of unity with candidates who were aware that primary democratic voters were reluctant to see an all-inclusive brawl.

Warren avoided direct criticism of her competitors and repeatedly focused on her core anti-corruption message. While Biden, Sanders, and Klobuchar fought for the best way in health care, Warren did not get involved, but spoke generally about the need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

And between the political clashes, Biden and Sanders called for the party’s unity against Trump.

When a moderator asked Klobuchar to respond to Hillary Clinton’s comments that nobody likes Sanders, Biden went to him and hugged him. Meanwhile, Klobuchar joked that Sanders was “okay” and noticed times when they had worked together in politics.

A somber Biden used to be grateful when Buttigieg defended him and his son Hunter Biden against Trump attacks in the impeachment investigation.

“We will not allow them to change the subject, it is not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any Biden. It is about an abuse of power by the President,” said Buttigieg. “The Vice President and I and we all compete against each other, but we have to draw a line.”

Meanwhile, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang struggled to prove that they were involved in the conversation.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg remains a stranger to primary math. It skips debates and elections in the first four states and floods the air waves with ads worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He focuses on the large basket of the Super Tuesday area codes.

The knives traditionally come out in this phase of the presidential primary process.

It was the Republican side of the New Hampshire debate four years ago when the then governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, devastated the ambitions of the President of Florida, Senator Marco Rubio, in a timely decline. Rubio never recovered, which made it easier for Donald Trump to appear as his party’s presidential candidate.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who was the leader in almost every one of the seven previous debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place. While coverage of problems eased the impact of Iowa competition, Biden’s weakness shook supporters, encouraging him to be aggressive on Friday night.

However, Biden was also forced to defend his long government record when candidates contested the decision to send US troops to Iraq almost two decades ago.

Biden again admitted that his vote to approve the war as a senator was a mistake, while Sanders said that his vote against the use of troops by the Senate was evidence of his judgment on national security issues. Buttigieg, who was at college at the time and later served in Afghanistan, said he had also spoken out against the war.

The seven-person field also highlighted the development of the Democrats’ nomination struggle for 2020, which started with more than two dozen candidates and was effectively reduced to a handful of senior candidates.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on stage, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

Healthcare is still a flash point.

Both Biden and Klobuchar said Sanders’ support for his Medicare for All signature as a depositor was not realistic.

“I broke my neck when I said goodbye to Obamacare and received every democratic vote. I know how difficult it is,” said Biden after accusing Sanders of being aware of how much his plan would cost ,

Klobuchar questioned the political feasibility of the plan.

“I keep hearing the same debate over and over, and it’s not real,” she said, noting that two-thirds of Senate Democrats disagreed with Sander’s bill. “The ACA is now almost 10 points more popular than the President of the United States – so why should we talk about blowing it up?”

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.