Democratic candidates submit caucus irregularity claims to Iowa Democrats

(CNN) – Presidential campaigns for Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren have provided the Iowa Democratic Party with their respective evidence of inconsistency regarding the Caucuses’ count before midday, the communications director of the Iowa Democratic Party told CNN ,

The Iowa Democratic Party later announced on Saturday that it was reviewing irregularity reports in 95 counties – 5% of the state’s 1,765 counties.

The party said in a statement that it had already initiated the process and that the possible corrections will be released on Monday afternoon (1:00 p.m. CET) before the party officially decides how many delegates will receive the Iowa campaigns.

“The IDP’s top priority continues to be ensuring the accuracy of the reported data as the process progresses to completion,” the party said in the statement.

A Buttigieg adjutant told CNN on Saturday that the campaign had directed its demands to the contracting state. According to Mandy McClure, spokeswoman for the Iowa Democratic Party, the Massachusetts senator also released the information before the deadline. And Sander’s campaign announced Thursday that it had shared data with the Iowa Democratic Party. The campaign also released a number of irregularities in public.

“We are also confident that the deviations that we provide tonight, in addition to those widely reported in the national media, will result in the SDE figure never being known for certain,” said Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ adviser, on Thursday evening.

Buttigieg, which reports 100% of districts, has a bad lead over Sanders. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, leads the Vermont senator by a tenth of a percentage point in the equivalent number of key delegates. Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar, Senator from Minnesota, follow the first two candidates.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Friday that it would extend the time it takes for campaigns to require the Iowa assemblies to be reviewed or re-counted to further aggravate the chaos that has affected the state assembly process. Faulty apps, rules issues, and jammed phone lines upset the Iowa Caucus process on Monday, delaying the determination of a winner by a week.

The deadline for requesting another review was on Friday at 12 noon (CET). However, the party said it would postpone the deadline to the same Monday and gave campaigns three more days to review the results and decide whether to contest them.

Campaigns were run through Saturday midday CT (1:00 p.m. ET) to “submit evidence for inconsistencies between the reported data and the result records for correction”.

CNN has informed other campaigns about their possible demands.

However, campaigns are unlikely to require reconsideration.

Sanders informed CNN on Friday that they would not call anyone.

“We will not ask to conquer the entire state again. We certainly will not,” said Sanders. “But I think there were some areas where there were some fairly obvious irregularities, and the New York Times noticed it, NBC noticed it, other media noticed it. I think we’ll ask the Iowa Democratic Party to look at these areas. “

Buttigieg said during a CNN City Hall earlier this week that he would “leave it to the party” to decide what was necessary.

“What I’m going to say is nothing can take away what happened on Monday,” said Buttigieg. “Just an exceptional moment for the movement we’ve built and now we’re looking to New Hampshire and beyond.”

