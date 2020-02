Democratic candidates put NH first

Democratic candidates put New Hampshire’s primary lead primarily

Updated: 11:16 AM EST February 9, 2020

Hide transcript

Show transcript

X ARE YOU READY TO HEAR FROM THE FOLLOWING PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES? >> THE CRITICAL INDICATION OF TUESDAY IS STARTED, AND WHILE UNITY WAS ON THE SATURDAY MENU NIGHT, THE MISSION OF EACH CANDIDATE IS TO BUILD MOMENTUM FOR THE TUESDAY VOT >> IF YOU BELIEVE IN AMERICAN POLICY DEFINED BY DEFINED. OUR OPPORTUNITY. >> FOR A LOT OF NIGHT, THE ENERGY IN THE ARENA BOUND BETWEEN BUTTIGIEG SUPPORTERS AND BERNIE SUPPORTERS, FAST – >> NOW’S THE TIME. NOT ONLY TO EXPIRE DONALD TRUMP, BUT TRANSFORM THIS COUNTRY AND CREATE A GOVERNMENT AND ECONOMY WORKING FOR EVERYONE, NOT ONLY THE PRESENT. >> BUT THEN, SENATOR ELIZABETH – THE 1%. >> BUT SENATOR ELIZABETH WAS WARREN IN THE HOUSE. >> THIS IS NOT TIME TO BE VAGUE AND IMPOSSIBLE. THIS IS THE TIME TO GET OUT. WHEN WE SEE A BIG PROBLEM, OFFER A BIG SOLUTION AND FIGHT FOR IT. >> MEANWHILE, FORMER VP JOE BIDEN EXPERIENCE VOTE HES – HE IS THE MAN WHO CAN BEAT DONALD TRUMP. >> WE MUST PROCESS AGAINST THE BIGOTRY AND ABUSE OF POWER. >> SENATOR AMY KLOBOCHER, THAT COMES TO A STRONG DEBATE PERFORMANCE TO UNIFY THE CROWD >> THIS ELECTION IS A PATRIOTIC CHECK AND A DECENCY CONTROL ON THIS PRESIDENT. WHAT US IS MORE THAN EVERYTHING IS THAT WE KNOW THAT THE HEART OF AMERICA IS LARGER THAN THE GUY’S HEART IN THE WHITE HOUSE. >> ALSO TAKING THE PHASE, FORMER MASS GOVERNOR DEVAL PATIRCK ND ZAKENMANN ENREW YANG AND TOM STEYER. MUCH ITEM TO DO THE SUNDAY-MORNING CONVERSATION CIRCUIT AND RETURN ON THE RAIL IN THE GRANITE STATE. THE VIEW CVB NEWSCENTER 5. >> STAY WITH NEWSCENTER 5

Democratic candidates put the primary lead of New Hampshire primarily

Updated: 11:16 AM EST February 9, 2020

Many of the top candidates stood for thousands in an arena in Manchester.

Many of the top candidates stood for thousands in an arena in Manchester.

.