Some presidential candidates who were temporarily released from the Senate impeachment campaign launched a last-minute campaign in Iowa on Saturday before the fight for the state’s democratic nomination began.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota planned town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa on Saturday to motivate their supporters on their way to the final round of the Caucus campaign. They will join former Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who have no Senate commitments and have spent much of the past week in Iowa.

The campaign is boosted when the competition for the nomination of the Democrats gets into a critical – and volatile – phase. A New York Times / Siena College poll released on Saturday showed Sanders has a small lead over the other leading candidates, but the race remains competitive. Several surveys show that Biden, Buttigieg and Warren are still the frontrunners.

“There is still plenty of time for exercise,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Tri-County Democrats in northern Iowa. “Every part of the floor game counts.”

Last week’s senators were stuck in Washington most of the time, flooding Iowa and other states with high-ranking substitutes – rock star lawmakers, former cabinet members, celebrities, and spouses. The alternates are not a guarantee of excitement or votes, but the campaigns see it as the best way to maximize their reach in a nomination battle that could reach the narrowest limits in Iowa and other early states.

Biden is not bound to the Senate like some of his rivals, but he still has to navigate through the process. House Democrats’ allegations that Trump has misused his power and hindered Congress are due to the President putting pressure on Ukrainian officials to investigate discredited theories about Biden’s foreign policy obligations in Ukraine as Vice President and his son Hunter’s personal affairs.

Trump’s defense team started defending the president on Saturday, and some Republicans are determined to direct the matter more to Biden than to the president.

After a short trip to New Hampshire, the second state chosen in the Democratic nomination process, Biden planned to return to Iowa on Saturday evening and stay in the state until Caucus Day. He started the day with the announcement of an endorsement by Ms. Cindy Axne, who, along with her colleague Abby Finkenauer from Iowa, supported Biden.

Before his arrival in Iowa, Sanders sent an advanced icon and New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the state. She spoke to dozens of Sanders volunteers at one of his field offices in a stirrup center before heading to Cedar Rapids. She promised to wear her green “Green New Deal” baseball cap to be with the drifts of snow on plowed roads and melting ice on a clear but cold Saturday.

“We are here to make a revolution last,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

She will later host a rally on Saturday evening in Ames with Sanders and filmmaker Michael Moore.

Sander’s wife Jane and actor Danny Glover promoted him in Nevada, where the third nomination competition is taking place. Jane Sanders predicted strong performance in the early election.

“I think we’re going to win Iowa,” she said to 40 employees and volunteers. “I think we’re going to win New Hampshire. And then it’s up to you to win Nevada. But it looks great.”

Sanders in Iowa’s apparent dynamism is enough for the Buttigieg campaign to respond. The campaign sent a donation request to potential donors to warn of the strength of the Senator in Vermont.

“Bernie Sanders collects a lot of money, he rises in the polls, and there are dark groups of money attacking his rivals,” the email said. “If things remain stable in just nine days until the Iowa gatherings, Bernie Sanders could be our party’s candidate.”

Warren has Julian Castro, the former Obama apartment secretary and former presidential candidate, in Nevada. U.S. representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Another House Freshman class star like Ocasio-Cortez, is in South Carolina.

The Senate adjourned around noon on EST Saturday to give the presidential candidates time to return to Iowa for late afternoon and evening events. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Went to New Hampshire.

The weekend is crucial for them, depending on how many days the process is to be extended in the coming week. Warren’s campaign on Saturday hit potential donors with an open appeal before an “important donation period in January”.

The campaign wrote that its financial goals were not being met, and “we risk having to cut back on our advertising plan during the most critical phase of this election.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.