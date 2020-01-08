Democrat Roger Polack Seeks to Challenge Representative Bryan Steil

Loading...

CLOSE

Roger Polack, Democrat vying for the 1st Congress District of Wisconsin. (Photo: Polack campaign)

National security specialist Roger Polack joined the Democratic primary on Wednesday to challenge American Republican Bryan Steil.

Josh Pade is already in the running, who garnered 0.35% of the vote in the 2018 Democratic primary for the post of governor.

Polack, who grew up in Racine and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, worked in the U.S. Treasury Department as an intelligence analyst and political advisor under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

He was deployed to the Treasury Department in Afghanistan for 20 months and led an intelligence unit focused on funding the Taliban, according to his campaign. After his return, he obtained a law degree from Georgetown University.

“I will bring to Congress the same tenacity that I have brought to the protection of the United States throughout my decade of service to our country,” Polack said in a statement.

He said he would not accept money from corporate political action committees.

Steil won his first term in Congress in 2018 after Paul Ryan, then Speaker of the House, decided not to run for a new term. Steil is a lawyer and former UW regent who previously worked for Ryan.

Steil’s campaign did not immediately respond to Polack’s announcement.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/08/democrat-roger-polack-seeks-challenge-rep-bryan-steil/2844067001/