Demi Lovato’s incredible rearguard and her powerful message

Demi Lovato is a topic of conversation not only because of her outstanding performance in the Super Bowl, but also because she almost died of a overdose a little over a year ago.

After entering rehabilitation and participating in a profession, the singer managed to progress and showed that she is now in a better time in her life. And the fact is that she not only fought against her addiction, but also against her insecurity.

The singer has long shared incredible photos of her rear guard on her social networks that have warmed her followers. The pictures made her look spectacular and she showed her incredibly curvy figure, apparently without fear.

At the moment, Demi’s very notorious pictures can no longer be found on her Instagram account. All for a strong reason, we tell you here.

In September 2019, the singer shared an unprocessed picture of her body, in which one could see all the imperfections of the singer in detail. She announced that she would no longer hide behind Photoshop and proudly show her cellulite.

View this post on Instagram

That is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini raw. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT !!!! I’m just literally tired of being ashamed of my body and editing it (yes, the other bikini pictures were edited – and I hate that I did it, but it’s the truth) so that others think that I am YOUR idea of ​​what is beautiful, but I just am not. I got that. I want this new chapter of my life to be who I am, rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. I am shameless, scared and proud to have a body that has prevailed and will continue to amaze me if I hope to be born one day. It’s a great feeling to be back on TV / film without having to bother me with a busy workout plan 14 hours ago or to get rid of a real birthday cake instead of choosing watermelon and whip cream with candles because I’m afraid of it REAL had cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here I am, RAW, REAL! And i love myself. And you should love yourself too! Now back to the studio. I’m working on an anthem. Just so everyone is clear. I’m not thrilled with my appearance, BUT I’m grateful for it and sometimes that’s the best thing I can do. I hope that even today I can inspire someone to appreciate their bodies. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on September 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. PDT

This was another step towards improving Demi because if she accepted, she would stop trying to be someone she wasn’t. Her followers applauded the actor and congratulated her on how valuable she was.