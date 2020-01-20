Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem in the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato puts her back in the spotlight!

On Thursday, January 16, it was announced that the 27-year-old singer would perform the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV on February 2 in Miami.

This will be Lovato’s second live performance of the year since she was hospitalized in 2018 for an almost fatal overdose. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was previously unveiled as a live artist for the 2020 Grammy Awards, which will take place on January 26.

The pop singer also participates in a long list of other female talents who have played the national anthem in the Super Bowl, including Lady Gaga (2016), Christina Aguilera (2011), Beyoncé (2004), Mariah Carey (2001), Cher (1999) ) and Whitney Houston (1991). Last year’s player was Gladys Knight.

Last year at the Teen Vogue Summit in November, Lovato attended the event and had her first interview since her overdose, the singer said: “What I see in the mirror is someone who has been overcome a lot. I have experienced a lot and I see really a hunter. I don’t see a champion winner, but I see a hunter and someone who keeps fighting, no matter what is thrown in his way. “

She also revealed at that time that she is working on a new album, but said that “this time she is careful to jump back in things.”

Lovato went on, referring to her new album: “I really decided to take my time with things, so when the time comes to release new music, I’ll bring it there.”

Apart from Lovato performing this year at the Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform the rest period together.