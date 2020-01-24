Demi Lovato previewed a new song that she wrote and recorded before taking an overdose in July 2018 at her home in Hollywood Hills, California.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for Beats 1 of Apple Music, the singer broke her silence for the first time about the new song and called it a “call for help.”

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” says Lovato in a teaser that premiered on Good Morning America on Friday. “And you listen to it a little and you think a little:” How did nobody listen to this song and think, let’s help this girl? “” She added: “I recorded it in a state of mind where I am I felt okay, but I clearly wasn’t. I even listen to it and I kind of like, “Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.”

The interview with the singer with Lowe is the first time she talks about her life after her overdose and how her view has changed completely since the incident.

“My success does not measure my happiness,” Lovato told Lowe. “When I think of what makes me happy now, I think of my family, I think of my friends.”

Those friends, and learn how to trust the right ones, have played an important role in the singer’s recovery process. She admitted that she made mistakes in the past when it comes to the people with whom she has surrounded herself, and has learned to keep those who are important to her in her life.

“You still have to make a decision every time such as:” Is this someone I want? “If it’s not conducive to the journey you want to go on, there’s no reason for them to be there,” Lovato said.

“I think I still have that assessment error,” she continued. “You learn red flags [and] things to look for all your life. Unless you are 100 years old with a lot of life experience, you will never immediately know who is good for you and who is not. Sometimes you are fooled. “

Despite the scary incident, she only sees the positive aspects of what came out. “If I’m having a hard time or going through a difficult time, I look to the future for hope,” Lovato said. “To change my perspective on things – especially when I’ve endured something difficult, I always stop and think,” Why does God get me through this? “

One of the things that the singer looks forward to the most in the future is having her own children.

“I want to start a family. That would be dope, “Lovato said. “I don’t even know if I’m seeing a man or a woman. I just know that I’d like to do that at some point this decade.”

