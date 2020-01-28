Demi Lovato tears apart Grammy during the first live performance in almost two years

Demi Lovato played an emotional song on the Grammy 2020.

She entered the stage to play a new song that marked her first live performance in almost two years. She debuted the song ‘Anyone’ that she wrote and recorded only four days before she received a tragic overdose in July 2018.

“Is there anyone?” She sang. “I need someone.”

When she first started performing, the star got upset with emotion and choked before she started singing. She got her calm and restarted the song in what became a strong and powerful performance.

Before he entered the stage, Lovato discussed her new song in an interview with Beats 1 from Apple Music. “I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself,” Lovato handed out. “I listen back to these texts and I hear it as a cry for help.”

She also mentioned her stay in the hospital after the overdose and her thoughts at the time. She said she thought, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

The single is said to be recorded on the upcoming album by Lovato.

Watch the moving version of Lovato and the new song ‘Anyone’ below:

