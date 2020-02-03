Demi Lovato rocks the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl

Demi Lovato is again in the spotlight. The platinum-selling artist delivered a powerful reproduction of the national anthem on Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Grammy-winning gospel artist Yolanda Adams, who performed ‘America the Beautiful’, preceded Lovato. A week before the sporting event, Lovato debuted her new single “Anyone” with a cracking performance at the Grammy Awards. touch her previous experiences with substance abuse and loneliness, about which Lovato has been frank. She was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose. Now sober, Lovato shared her excitement about being selected to play in a tweet in the Super Bowl just hours before she entered the field. The singer shared a message from 2010 in which she had written: “One day I sing the national anthem in a super bowl. No dayyy.” “Stealing this from @scooterbraun,” she wrote in the photo caption. of the tweet. “Dreams come true from you”. Related video: Demi Lovato delivers first live performance in two years at the Grammy

