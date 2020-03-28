Demi Lovato, Rihanna, and 8 other celebrations that get by themselves during basketball games

Anyone who has the privilege of attending an NBA basketball game will surely take a selfie to remember the occasion forever, so it’s no surprise that the rich and famous often see themselves doing just that while sitting in the front row. audience.

Yup, today we’re going to explore just that – Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, as well as musicians like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift taking cute photos while sitting on the court. Okay, now here it is – Demi Lovato, Rihanna and eight other celebs who were spotted taking a selfie (or a photo of someone else) during an NBA basketball!

10 Let’s start with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Watching a LA Lakers game

To kick off our list, we decided to go with Hollywood stars Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis who are known for being big fans of sports. In the photo above you can see the two players in an NBA game enjoying the LA Lakers – and at some point they got an adorable selfie!

9 Here is the recording of some Usher football record

Next on our list is musician Usher, who also frequently appears in basketball games. In the photo above you can see the singer recording some material and while we’re not sure if she’s taking a selfie – we thought the picture was still worth including!

8 And Rihanna Making New Friends

Another famous popstar that made it to our list is singer Rihanna who looked so much fun taking a photo with a new friend of hers. It looks like RiRi was easily distracted from the game as she preferred to take photos on her phone!

7 Justin Bieber got confident with his mom

Let’s move on to singer Justin Bieber who was spotted taking a selfie with his mom Pattie in an NBA game. The two certainly looked very adorable in the photo above and betting what they got is just as cute!

6 Demi Lovato got a Pic Kiss with a friend

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato is also on our list and as you can see from the picture above – she and her girlfriend decided to make the classic duck face pose while taking a selfie during an NBA game!

5 And Pete Davidson was considered to be himself

Next on our list is comedian Pete Davidson who was also spotted taking selfies during an NBA game and we must admit that we probably would have done exactly the same thing! After all, if you didn’t take a selfie – did it happen at all?

4 Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Had To Share Everything With Their Fans

The reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian certainly looked pretty entertained while filming movies for social media fans during a basketball match. As you can tell from the photos above – the two sisters just couldn’t stop laughing!

3 So did Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin

Speaking of the Kardashian / Jenners – their sister Kendall and her rabbit, colleague Hailey Baldwin also saw photos taken during a basketball match, but did the flash make it obvious that they were taking photos of someone else – maybe a hot basketball?

2 Emilia Clarke was also spotted taking a photo

Let’s move on to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke who was also spotted taking a selfie during an NBA match and we have to admit that Emilia’s smile is absolutely adorable – the actress always looks so happy in the photos!

1 And finally, Here’s Justin Long Taking a photo of Kate Upton, Amanda Seyfried, and Taylor Swift

To finish off our list we decided to go ahead with this iconic photo and even though it may not be a self-knowledge – definitely a spot on our list. In it, you can see actress Justin Long taking a picture of model Kate Upton, actress Amanda Seyfried, and singer Taylor Swift!

