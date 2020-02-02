Demi Lovato predicted the performance of the Super Bowl national anthem

Demi Lovato manifested her big night.

On Sunday, the “Sober” singer entered the stage to perform the national anthem in a chic white suit to launch the Super Bowl 2020 in Miami, Florida. But fans remember a time when the performance was only a dream for the now 27-year-old singer, who currently has a banner year after her fear of overdose in 2018.

When she was just 17 years old, Lovato tweeted that she would sing the powerhouse song.

“One day I sing the national anthem in a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” Lovato wrote in a tweet of February 7, 2010, which was then shared by exec Scooter Braun.

At the time, Lovato was on the verge of widespread commercial success as an outbreak of Disney star in the show “Sonny With a Chance”. She had also just released her second studio album, “Here We Go Again,” and appeared in the music company on the tails of fellow Disney wonders, Jonas Brothers.

Lovato himself Instagrammed the tweet and said, “Dreams come true.”

Her fans have retweeted the forecast and many say they were proud of the recently recovered singer, who came from a victor in a 2018 overdose and sang her latest single “Anyone” on the 2020 Grammy.

One day I sing the national anthem in a super bowl. No dayyy….

– Team Demi (@ddlovato) 7 February 2010

The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from 6:30 PM. ET on Fox. Lovato’s performance is only the first of the night, with the long-awaited rest time show that brings Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to the same powerful stage halfway through the game. The diva antics started explosively with fellow singer Lady Gaga who warned the two singers, not to synchronize with the lips in a cryptic pre-game tweet.

The patriotic moment of Lovato comes just a week after her victory on the stage of the Grammy 2020, after an almost fatal overdose of heroin. In 2018, the singer was taken from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a hospital in Los Angeles, after paramedics found her unconscious. The night before, she would have partyed with friends 12 hours in a row. She was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for drug overdose.

Her brush of death followed an open struggle with addiction and rehab stint. She also recently ended her relationship with model friend Austin Austin.

.