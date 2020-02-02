Demi Lovato plays the national anthem Super Bowl 2020

In the home of the brave one of America’s bravest singers entered the stage for a powerful kick-off to the 2020 Super Bowl.

Demi Lovato, 27, wore a chic white suit and cut out the national anthem, after which she concluded a year of recovery after her overdose in 2018.

The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from 6:30 PM. on Fox. Lovato’s performance is only the first of the night, with the long-awaited rest time show that brings Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to the same powerful stage halfway through the game. The diva antics started explosively with fellow singer Lady Gaga who warned the two singers, not to synchronize with the lips in a cryptic tweet.

The patriotic moment of Lovato comes just a week after her victory on the stage of the Grammy 2020, after an almost fatal dose of heroin. In 2018, the singer was taken from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a hospital in Los Angeles, after paramedics found her unconscious. The night before, she would have partyed with friends 12 hours in a row. She was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for drug overdose.

Her brush of death followed an open struggle with addiction and rehabilitation. She also recently ended her relationship with model friend Austin Austin.

Demi Lovato on the Grammy 2020.

Around the time of her overdose, she released the song “Sober,” in which she revealed that she had relapsed after six years of austerity. Lovato started crying at a show in Brazil in June 2018 while singing the lyrics: “And I am sorry for the fans I have lost / who saw me fall again / I want to be a role model, but I am only human . “

After her hospitalization, Lovato promised fans that she would sing the next time she heard from her. That promise, she told Zane Lowe on Beats 1, helped her through her recovery.

And she fulfilled her vow, which appeared last Sunday at the award show at Staples Center in Los Angeles in a white Christian Siriano dress. As she played out her new song “Everyone,” tears streamed down her face.

