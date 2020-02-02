Demi Lovato performs the national anthem in the 2020 Super Bowl

Demi Lovato was on stage at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday (February 2) in Miami, Florida to perform her rendition of the anthem of the United States, “The Star Spangled Banner”.

Supported by a live band, Lovato wore a white suit while her powerful vocals shot up during her look at the classic. Unlike some folk songs from the past, Lovato did not miss a single sign when it came to lyrics or singing.

Lovato predicted her Super Bowl national anthem performance ten years ago when she tweeted in 2010: “One day I sing the national anthem in a Super Bowl …” Dreams come true, people!

The performance marks Lovato’s second place since her return to music after an overdose in July 2018. The singer debuted her latest single, “Anyone” at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 during an emotional performance.

Earlier this week, singer Andy Cohen revealed in an interview in his SiriusXM show that while she was being treated after the overdose, she wasn’t sure if she would return to music. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I would be if I left. It was definitely a scary time in my life, “she said.

Lovato is not the only musical artist to appear in the Super Bowl this year.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams played ‘America the Beautiful’ and of course superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are about to join the halftime show.

