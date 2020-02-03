Demi Lovato appeared in the Super Bowl for ten years after tweeting about it

Demi Lovato had big plans to sing in the Super Bowl ten years ago.

Lovato’s powerful rendition of the national anthem began Sunday’s most popular sporting event of the year. Her performance made such an impact, some praised it as “the best since Whitney Houston.”

However, Lovato was not new, who tweeted about the 2010 Super Bowl performance.

“One day I will sing the national anthem in the super bowl,” she said. “No dayyy ….”

And her version of the “Star Spangled Banner” was absolutely stunning.

She manifested that! We have no choice but to stand.

Lovato followed on Sunday, hours before he broadcast the national anthem, by tweeting again about the performance during the Super Bowl rest period.

One day I will perform the super bowl halftime show. No dayyy ….

– Team Demi (@ddlovato) 2 February 2020

See you in 2030, Demi.

This is Lovato’s second appearance in almost two years. She came back from her interruption to debut her new song “Anyone” at the Grammy’s.

