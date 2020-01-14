Demi Lovato has announced that she will perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“I told you that the next time you heard from me, I would sing,” she wrote on Instagram.

This will mark Lovato’s first performance since an overdose in July 2018. After her recovery from hospital, she took an extended break and canceled the rest of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, writing in a statement at the time that she was taking “time to heal” and focusing on my sobriety and on the road to recovery. “

The following December, Lovato resurfaced on Twitter, writing that she was “sober and grateful to be alive” and expressing disgust at the tabloid coverage of her overdose.

“I love my fans and I hate tabloids. Do not believe what you read. People will literally invent tricks to sell a story. Disgusting, ”Lovato tweeted. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I’ll tell it to ME. Otherwise, people stop writing about my recovery because it is nobody’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and to take care of ME. “

In May 2019, Lovato revealed that she had signed with a new manager, Scooter Braun, and the following August announced that she had been cast in the Netflix Eurovision movie and in the TV series Will & Grace as a guest . She made her debut on the show earlier this month.