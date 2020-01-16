Demi Lovato announced as Super Bowl National Anthem Singer

Demi Lovato is preparing for one of the most vocally demanding performances in the industry. Ahead of the Super Bowl 2020 in Miami on February 2, the 27-year-old singer has been announced as the national anthem artist. Lovato follows Gladys Knight, who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” last year, while Chloe and Halle Bailey delivered an ethereal version of “America the Beautiful”.

The Super Bowl will not be the first time that Lovato has performed the national anthem: she played it earlier during the 2015 World Series and again during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017. However, it will be an important moment for Lovato, who has made an inspiring comeback since her hospitalization after a clear overdose in 2018. In addition, Lovato will also perform during the 2020 Grammy Awards the weekend before.

The big game will certainly not be missing stars, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira playing the coveted halftime show. Maybe at some point Lovato will appear on stage with them? Hey, crazier things happened. (So ​​that we don’t forget last year’s SpongeBob SquarePants moment.) Meanwhile, watch Lovato’s announcement and then enjoy her 2015 anthem performance.