Demi Lovato and Sam Smith’s Music Video

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith finally gave us the collaboration we were waiting for! On April 16, the two released their new song, “I’m Ready,” and is it too early to call it the summer song? In the video-inspired video, Lovato and Smith go for the gold as they sing on stage about how they are ready to find love (hence the song title).

Before the issue of the song opened, Smith opened until ET Canada about what it was like working with Lovato. “I never doubted it would work, I think mainly because I’m probably a student of Demi’s voice,” Smith explained. “Growing up listening to her music and singing her music and trying to sing like Demi Lovato, I have been training for a while. I absolutely deserve her. Like her incredible talent, everything she represents as a human being what I believe in and I just adore them. So, I’m so glad it’s worked and I hope this isn’t the last time we sing together. “

Smith also revealed how she asked Lovato to be on the song, which will be featured on her upcoming third album. “I had been in contact with Demi for the last few years and before music or anything else, I wanted to date her as a friend and that’s what I did,” Smith said, referring to her drug overdose in July 2018. “She came into the studio and she is in a great place. She is the strongest person I have ever known and what she went through is something I cannot imagine how she felt at times. I have had a lot of trouble with myself. mental health and watching their journey and their mood through all this is just so inspiring to me, that’s it for sure. Watch the Olympics-inspired video above for “I’m ready.”