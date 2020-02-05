Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly cause romantic rumors after they leave the club together

Can Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly be the newest couple in Hollywood?

The couple was photographed leaving Soho House West Hollywood, a club for members in Los Angeles, around 2:00 am Wednesday.

Lovato [27] and Kelly [29] walked away together, but apparently got into separate cars.

A source told page six, however, that MGK’s Aston Martin convertible was seen after the SUV from the direction of the pop star’s apartment.

Representatives of the stars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The stars hung around in the past and were photographed together during an Emo Nite LA event in 2017.

Last month, Kelly was linked to Miley Cyrus’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, after the couple looked cozy at an after-party by Grammy. Romance rumors also swirled around Kelly and ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale from his friend Pete Davidson last month, although she denied they were an item.

In November, Lovato confirmed that she had a relationship with model Austin Wilson after the couple posted a few sweet Instagram photos of each other. However, one source revealed in December that the couple split up after just one month because Lovato “now concentrates on herself and her work, and also focuses on her relationship with God.”

The pop star is fresh from her performance of the national anthem on Sunday’s Super Bowl 2020, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

MGK revealed earlier this week on Instagram that he went to a rival high school in Cleveland who played against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He endorsed a photo, “now you have a family ring !!!! damned homie, let’s go. “

