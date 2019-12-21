Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson split up

Loading...

Demi Lovato and model Austin Wilson separated, just a month after becoming an Instagram officer.

"It is focusing on itself and its work at this time, as well as its relationship with God," a source told People. "She is excited about what this next chapter will bring in 2020."

The couple made public for the first time in November with a sweet photo of Wilson kissing the star on the cheek. The photo has been deleted from your two Instagram accounts.

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson

Lovato, 27, also confirmed the separation in social networks, Just Jared reports, responding to a fan who asked about rumors about their relationship.

"Please, don't go after him. He's a good boy. Much better than people see abroad just because he has many tattoos," Lovato wrote.

She added: “Breaks are difficult for both parties involved. Just stay nice and pray. ”

