Demi Lovato 2020 Super Bowl National anthem video

Demi Lovato has taken on one of the most vocally demanding performances. A week after performing her new single “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards, the 27-year-old singer cured the national anthem in the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami on February 2. Lovato followed Gladys Knight, who sang “The Star” – Spangled Banner “last year, while Chloe and Halle Bailey delivered an ethereal version of” America the Beautiful “.

The Super Bowl was not the first time Lovato performed the national anthem: she played it earlier during the 2015 World Series and again during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in 2017. However, it marked an important moment. for Lovato, who has made an inspiring comeback since her hospitalization after an apparent overdose in 2018.

The big game was certainly not lacking in stars, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing the coveted halftime show. Maybe Lovato will accompany them on stage? Hey, crazier things happened. (So ​​that we won’t forget last year’s SpongeBob SquarePants moment.) Meanwhile, watch Lovato’s announcement and then enjoy her 2015 anthem performance.