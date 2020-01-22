Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wears David's wedding dress to marry Tim Tebow

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is a down to earth bride.

The former Miss Universe married former football player Tim Tebow in her South African homeland and wore two David’s Bridal wedding dresses.

“It was a long time ago that I planned to be in the fashion industry and to be a girl I had been dreaming of since I was three years old,” said the 24-year-old Nel-Peters to People. “[I wanted] to be a bit inspired by the royal family. I mainly looked around on Pinterest. I also thought about what Tim wants in a wedding dress. “

The pageant queen said she had tried more than 50 designs before opting for a strapless fit-and-flare look. She combined the simple dress with a cathedral-long tulle veil with sequins and lace trim. Her bridesmaids also wore white dresses with different necklines from the same popular bridal shop.

The 32-year-old Tebow chose a suit from Gert-Johan Coetzee to walk down the aisle.

Nel-Peters put on a sparkling halter dress for her reception, also from David’s Bridal. “The second dress is more modern, sensual and fun,” she said. “It’s something I can enjoy myself with.”

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters, after less than a year of dating last January, an engagement ring of 7.25 carats worth $ 1 million.