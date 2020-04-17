Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott from Love Island sparked fears after fans saw him ignoring his Instagram photos

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott from LOVE Island sparked fears they would split after fans realized that he had stopped liking his Instagram pictures.

The couple – who have been dating since leaving the villa on Love Island in February – made fans worried after failing to post about each other when they were locked up in different houses.

8

Demi and Luke make the fans worry they will split – but they are still together. Credit: PA: Press Association

But representatives for Demi and Luke M denied they were separated and said the islanders were still very much together.

Luke, who is secluded from his brother in Newcastle, didn’t ‘like’ Demi’s two previous Instagram posts – and fans are sure they will part.

When one follower asked Demi if “you and Luke are still together”, another replied saying that he did not like the two previous posts.

Another fan told Demi: “Hopefully you and Luke are fine, notice he doesn’t like your last two [posts], hope everything’s fine.”

8

Luke doesn’t like Demi’s photo on InstagramCredit: Instagram

8

Credits: Instagram

8

Credits: Instagram

8

Credits: Instagram

8

Credits: Instagram

8

Credits: Instagram

For the sake of being locked up in Portsmouth, where his family lives, and Luke recently revealed it was difficult on a couple.

In an Instagram Q&A earlier this month, he said: “Me and Demi are good, obviously this lockdown is very difficult for us.

“Obviously, we did meet each other a little, before that we lived in hotels and worked together and he spent the lock with his family and I spent it with mine.

“We do Facetime, Snapchat, and talk so we will be fine.”

8

The couple met on the winter version of Love Island earlier this year

However, he said that they were still not an official couple, adding: “We only see each other at the moment, we only see how things are.

“We haven’t done a full test on the outside world because of this lockdown, so we will only see how things are.”

Luke M from Love Island offered his house to NHS staff free-rent and vowed to pay for everything while he isolated himself with his brother

