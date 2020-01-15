Dembele Starts and Hendry Sighting - Confirmed Celtic start XI

This morning it was announced that a Celtic development party was in London to take on Chelsea in a game with closed doors.

The kick-off is scheduled for noon with the development boys for a strict test.

Although there will be no live coverage of the game, Celtic Academy social media will keep everyone informed of the score.

The team that Celtic released today is a very young couple with a point to prove.

Some are about to compete with the first team, while others have to prove why they should be considered.

This is where today’s XI starts:

📋 This is how #CelticFC Reserves take a stand against @ChelseaFC U23s.

Live updates from 12 o’clock on @CelticFCAcademy 📲 pic.twitter.com/GxGKsma5OP

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 15, 2020

The first team comes back in action in the Scottish Cup on Saturday when they make the short trip to Firhill.

Celtic has not played since their disappointing defeat against The Rangers in Parkhead. The whole team must be hungry to correct that and go to a flyer in 2020.