Delta staff reunites toddler with lost ‘daddy doll’ who has picked up the voice of daddy who serves abroad

Eighteen-month-old Kenley has stopped sleeping since Thursday night when her beloved “daddy doll” got lost on a Delta flight from Hartford, Connecticut to Atlanta. It is a doll that looks like her father and on which his voice is recorded. “Bedtime is their thing,” said Arielle Britton, Kenley’s mother. “It filled that void of not having dada here, and being able to see his face at any time.” She said Kenley takes daddy everywhere, and it’s extra special because her father is an American navy abroad “Because communication is not reliable, it is always so special to be able to hear his voice,” Britton said. She posted on Facebook that same day and warned people about the lost doll. The post collected thousands of responses and responses within a few hours, including attention from Delta. “From cleaners, to flight attendants, to our headquarters, people were (were) in constant contact with each other to find out where the doll was, where did he go, what the next flight was,” said Valerie Zamora, a Delta flight attendant . The airline personally united Kenley with her daddy-pop Saturday at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, along with cookies and other goodies. The family video talked on FaceTime with real dad moments after the reunion. “He wasn’t here for Christmas and all of these things, so (the doll means) having something to represent so she knows he’s with us,” Britton said. Watch the video above to see the heartwarming reunion.

