Delta reveals that it has a heart for stressed passengers

For those who experience air travel as an experience that is guaranteed to ignite stressful pulses, Delta Airlines wants to let you know it has your interests in mind. The airline announced innovations to make it easier for passengers to fly and to help company staff deliver customer service in a stress-free manner.

“We want to combine technology and human touch to reduce the stress of flying and increase the pleasure of the experience,” said Sandy Gordon, Senior Vice President Delta – Airport Operations, Domestic Stations.

“We discovered that stress occurs before you even go to the airport and then there is the stress of just being away from home,” she continued.

Gordon explained that they had conducted an experiment with Delta customers and staff wearing Fitbits, allowing Delta to determine the stress trigger points during all phases of the flight experience.

Variations in heart rate during phases showed an aspect that Gordon preferred to share, namely that customer interaction that was carried out in a warm, friendly and engaging way reduces the mounting stress.

Part of that research will focus on the development of the mobile Fly Delta app, designed to pay more attention to the needs of consumers. Features that are added to the app include the availability of journeys to and from the airport, as well as notifications from other additional services that are specific to customer needs.

Delta also expects the app to include waiting times for ground transportation services at each airport, reports of delays announced by the Transport Safety Administration, pre-selected meals during the flight and automatic check-in services for international journeys.

“Customers tell us they want Fly Delta to become their” home base “for managing their travel day,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian at the CES event. “That is why we are evolving the app into the ultimate travel companion for all points of your journey.”

