Delta offers a new, high-quality, high-tech animal transporter

By Kristen Rogers and David Allan, CNN

(CNN) – Since the Fed is proposing new rules for animals to provide emotional support, Delta Air Lines is presenting an upscale alternative for four-legged friends: a transport box with GPS location, an integrated water bowl and a triple lockable door. Cost: $ 850.

The CarePod was developed in collaboration with a startup of the same name for travel security for pets. It also offers walls made of industrial material that are insulated to protect pets from weather changes, and specially angled blinds to keep visual stress away from unfamiliar environments.

The GPS tracking system connects the pet’s journey directly to the Delta Cargo Control Center, while trained experts digitally monitor and monitor every CarePod pet trip around the clock.

Affected pet parents can view their pet’s travel updates using their cell phones by connecting to the Delta cargo website. The built-in water bowl holds up to a liter of water that can fill itself up to ensure that pets always have access to fresh water. It is also leak proof.

The carriers are also safe with non-toxic, UV and antibacterial treated materials for durability and protection of people. It also complies with the International AIr Transport Association’s animal welfare regulations, so pet owners don’t need to worry about checking this before buying.

The CarePod is only suitable for dogs and cats. It is about half a meter high and big enough for a dog up to 30 kg. Animals must be able to sit and move in the luggage rack, otherwise they cannot fly.

The CarePod can be booked three to 13 days before arrival and is initially available at eight US airports in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (JFK and LaGuardia), San Francisco and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Customers only need to bring their pet on a leash or in a transport company at least three hours before their flight and present all important documents such as a health certificate or an acclimatization certificate.

Delta Cargo started working with CarePod on pet travel solutions in 2018 after deciding to stop accepting pets as checked baggage in 2016 after having criticized pet deaths at checked carriers.

The CarePod is also being launched as part of a recent federal proposal that would significantly limit the types of animals allowed to fly in aircraft cabins as emotional support animals.

It’s a tough crackdown the aviation industry has tried because some passengers bring their untrained pets on board by masquerading as emotional support animals. The result is an increase in incidents like biting, bowel movements and urination, according to the industry and transportation department.

The proposal would allow airports to deny passengers emotional support animals and classify them as pets. The airlines would then have more leeway to determine their pet policies, including setting size limits and fees.

Passengers traveling with a service animal must fill out an official form confirming that the animal has been specially trained to assist them with a disability. Falsifying the form would be a crime that Department of Transportation officials hope will prevent people from doing so.

Airlines would still have to accommodate service animals, but limit the category to dogs and skip some of the more exotic animals such as miniature horses and peacocks.

The department accepts public comments for 60 days before setting the final rule, which can take months or years.

