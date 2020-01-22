Delta gave his employees an additional 2 months' pay. So that's a good deal

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines had a very good year last year. Rather than verbally thanking its employees for the company’s strong performance, the company announced that it would pay them $ 1.6 billion in bonuses.

This means that every eligible employee will receive a check for 16.6% of their annual salary next month, which is equivalent to an additional remuneration of two months.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 employees. They deserve all recognition,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian on LinkedIn.

The distribution of profits to employees for 2019 is a record amount. It is also the sixth consecutive year that the company has paid out more than $ 1 billion to workers, a Delta spokesman said. The profit sharing plan was launched in 2012 after Delta’s merger with Northwest.

The company’s profit sharing bonus adds to all of the other financial benefits it typically offers its employees, such as a 401 (k) match andother bonus program for ordinary employees, the spokesman said.

Full-time and part-time workers, regardless of whether they are unionized or not, receive checks. The only people excluded from the profit sharing plan are the company’s officers, directors, and chief executives, although they receive their own performance-related bonuses.

Good business

Delta employee payout is good business, said Joseph Blasi, director of the Institute for Employee Share Ownership and Profit Sharing Studies at Rutgers University.

“Research has shown that cash profit sharing plans combined with a supportive corporate culture that encourages employees to make suggestions and help solve business problems can reduce sales and improve business performance and personal motivation.”

Direct cash payments are not the only way to share profits with workers. Some make a profit sharing contribution to workers’ pension accounts or pay them in stock.

Profit sharing is one way to demonstrate that members of the Business Roundtable have stated the purpose of a company: to serve everyone, including employees.

“For years I was beaten up by Wall Street. They thought the profits were theirs. (But) Wall Street has actually closed and they realize that Delta is the most excellent airline because of its people. And they are it.” happy that we make sure our people know it, “said Bastian at a local Chamber of Commerce event in Marietta, Georgia last week.

Delta is hardly the only company to offer a cash-based profit sharing plan. But such plans are most prevalent in the aerospace and auto industries, Blasi said.

Since 2015, GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have together issued their employees nearly $ 5 billion in checks, which corresponds to an additional six months’ wages per employee, according to Automotive News.

However, such high payouts are not the norm.

According to a 2018 survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 38% of adult U.S. employees said they received a cash profit sharing scheme, but the average amount reported was only $ 2,000 or 5% of earnings.

