Delta employees sue Lands & # 39; End claiming that the uniforms made them sick

More than 500 Delta Air Lines employees are suing Lands & # 39; End, claiming that the uniforms they provided to the airline are causing health problems for some workers. The lawsuit alleges that the uniforms worn by hostesses and some land workers "pose a continuum, unreasonable risks of physical harm … including the threat of serious future health problems due to an allergic and / or sensitization response." The uniforms were released in 2016. The lawsuit says that employees must wear them since May 2018. Lawsuit names more than 500 plaintiffs who are airline employees. Most of them are flight attendants, said Bruce Maxwell, one of the lawyers who brought the case. His office also has the name of more than 500 additional Delta employees complaining about the uniforms, and that a Facebook group created to address employee concerns has more than 6,000 members. "This is affecting a lot of people," he told CNN Business. & # 39; End did not respond Thursday to a request for comment. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Wisconsin, does not name Delta as the defendant. Labor law generally does not allow employees to sue their employers for damages related to workplace injuries or death. Instead, they should seek compensation through workers' compensation. Delta said in a statement Thursday that it believes the uniforms are safe. "Our top priority remains the safety of our employees, so we invest in a rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was a universal scientific problem with the uniform," the statement said. "The results of the study confirm that our uniforms meet the highest textile standards … with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which we removed from the collection." But the employees' lawsuit said they conducted their own tests on the uniforms they discovered that the presence of "chemicals and heavy metals far exceeding the safe levels accepted by the garment industry." The chemicals cited in the lawsuit include formaldehyde, mercury, chromium, antimony, fluorine and bromine. First-time employees of an American airline have complained that their uniforms could pose a health risk. In 2017, American Airlines separated from the clothing manufacturer Twin Hill after complaints from the union representing its flight attendants. Union members had said that the uniforms made by Twin Hill were to blame for a number of health problems, including headaches, rashes and respiratory problems. Twin Hill and American had maintained that the clothes were completely safe.

