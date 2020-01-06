Dell's UFO concept is similar to a Nintendo Switch with the performance of an Alienware PC

Loading...

What if your PC games were as portable as your switch? That’s the idea of ​​Dell’s new UFO concept, which turns a full gaming PC into a portable handheld device.

Dell is showing the Alienware brand concept at CES to see what its portable gaming PC could look like. The handheld device has an 8-inch display with interchangeable controllers that resemble the Joy Cons of the Switch.

Though the form factor resembles a Nintendo Switch, Dell’s leaders quickly pointed out that it’s a full Alienware PC. The current iteration has 10th generation Intel processors, although none of the UFO’s specifications have been finalized.

It is also significantly larger and heavier than a switch. But like the switch, you can use a built-in stand and build the controllers into a bridge device.

The controller can be removed similar to a Nintendo Switch.

The UFO concept has a big kickstand.

“Ultimately, this is really something for gamers,” said Preeth Srinivasan of Dell, who is part of the company’s Experience Innovation Group. “You can do everything you can with your PC, but you want to play first.”

But while the UFO is still just a concept, it’s a fascinating one. And above all, functional. Although Srinivasan says the device’s battery life is “not too high” at the moment, I was able to play F1 on the UFO for a few minutes with the connected controllers. It felt a bit too heavy to play in handheld mode for a long time, but was surprisingly fluid and responded to a concept device. (It became noticeably warm after a few minutes of F1.)

The UFO can also be set up like a conventional desktop PC.

I couldn’t play with separate controllers, which I think would be a better experience if the weight of the device didn’t decrease a little. You can also play games with an external monitor and a Bluetooth controller, which feels more like a conventional desktop setup.

Another question is whether gamers want such a handheld experience or not. Many games are not necessarily suitable for occasional games that are usually connected to mobile or handheld consoles.

Should the UFO ever hit the market, it could offer players a lot more flexibility.

