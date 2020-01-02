Dell updates popular XPS 13 laptop with 16:10 screen, IR camera

Loading...

The XPS 13 laptop updated with a 16:10 aspect ratio screen. Valentina Palladino

The new keyboard uses slightly larger and less clickable keys, as well as rubber dome technology under each key. Valentina Palladino

The XPS 13 remains as slender as ever, but now it has more metal reinforcements to increase its durability. Valentina Palladino

Dell also included an IR camera next to the webcam, to help with Windows Hello. Valentina Palladino

Two of the new XPS 13 laptops next to the new XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop (in black). Valentina Palladino

It is time to start the new year with a large number of consumer electronic products scheduled for formal presentation at CES 2020 next week, but Dell is already distributing product news. Today, the company announced the latest version of its popular XPS 13 laptop, an update from last year's model that is currently our favorite Windows ultrabook. Dell did not change the XPS 13 much, although it adjusted the screen aspect ratio to 16:10 and included an infrared camera for Windows Hello.

That first change makes a big difference in the overall appearance of the XPS 13 9300. Previously, the wide chin at the bottom of the 16: 9 display panel took up a lot of space and made the screen area feel smaller than It really was. Now, Dell has expanded the screen and reduced all its bezels to fit the new 16:10 panel, and it's a welcome improvement.

I got a few minutes with the new XPS 13, and the experience of using the device, particularly a model with a 4K screen, feels much better. When the old and new XPS 13 are placed next to each other, it is hard to imagine using the crushed panel on the old XPS 13, since the new 16:10 panel seems like it was always meant to sit in its place.

The upper bezel still contains the tiny webcam, but now it also has an IR camera for Windows Hello. This complements the fingerprint reader integrated in the XPS 13 power button, giving users two biometric authentication methods. However, Dell has not yet incorporated a webcam shutter, which is disappointing, but we are pleased to see that the IR camera fits the overall design of the XPS 13.

The XPS 13 keyboard has also been improved. It is not the controversial MagLev keyboard found in the XPS 13 two in one, although it looks quite similar. According to a Dell representative, the keys have 1 mm of travel and use rubber dome technology that is thinner and has a different shape than those used in the MagLev design.

This feature means that the keys need a little more force to activate, which is not a bad thing; In fact, it is probably more difficult to accidentally press the keys on this laptop than the XPS 13 two in one. Personally, I like that the keys take up more space than the Dell XPS 13 laptop from last year. It is a more comfortable and less narrow typing experience, which is favored by the fact that the new keyboard also extends to the right and left edges of the device.

Otherwise, Dell focused on improving the stability of the XPS 13 with better materials and a slightly modified internal construction. The new model has thicker aluminum at the corners to make the entire machine more durable, and the chassis components are now CNC cut to keep the construction more consistent. The XPS 13 still has two fans, double heat pipes and GORE thermal insulation to keep it cold under pressure. Dell estimates that this model will have up to 19 hours of battery life when configured with an FHD + display. The new model will also be compatible with Wi-Fi 6. In general, this seems like a well thought out update that corrects some of the weaknesses that some users had with XPS 13 last year.

The new Dell Latitude 9510 laptop and two in one. Valentina Palladino

It is the most premium Latitude that Dell has manufactured, and borrowed an XPS family design language to do so. Valentina Palladino

Both models will be available with commercial features such as optional vPro, optional LTE and more. Valentina Palladino

While it is larger than most XPS machines, the Latitude 9510 leaves room for things like HDMI ports. Valentina Palladino

Some aspects of the XPS family have also turned it into a new Latitudes line that debuted before CES. The new 9000 series is the most premium Latitude line (premium-est?) That Dell has ever produced, with elegant all-metal designs and features such as optional vPro and a wider variety of ports.

The new Latitude 9510 is a 15-inch machine in a 14-inch chassis, and will be available as a laptop and two in one. Both models will be available with Core i7 processors, up to 16 GB of RAM, PCIe SSD up to 1 TB, a battery that can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and ports that include a smart card reader, HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 The machine It will also support optional LTE and Dell Optimizer, an artificial intelligence-based program that learns how to use your machine and does things like opening your most used applications faster, adjusting audio settings automatically during conferences and more.

The updated Dell XPS 13 9300 will be available on January 7 starting at $ 999. Dell will also produce a Developer Edition of the XPS 13, but its price and availability have not yet been published. The new Latitude 9510 laptop and the two-in-one model will be available on March 26.

List image of Valentina Palladino