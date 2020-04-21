Dell Technologies offers $ 9 billion in funding, 0% interest in boosting IT spending

Business tech giants are using their funding arms to provide clients and partners with credit and keep their IT spend on the move.

Dell Technologies on Tuesday said it would extend $ 9 million in funding and a 0% interest rate. In addition, customers can defer payments on commercial laptops, desktops, data center equipment and services for up to 180 days within their Payment Flexibility Program.

The company’s decision to leverage its financial services unit Dell comes after HPE and Cisco also ran $ 2 billion and $ 2.5 billion financing programs, respectively. These giant vendors lend money to help clients manage their cash flow amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolls Royce, Google Cloud, IBM, Other Partners To Model Economic Recovery | Most CFOs plan for capex and computer cuts, as well as layoffs

Financing options, in addition to deferred payments and a 0% interest rate, include:

Laptop and desktop computer for short term learning and learning jobs include 6- and 12-month terms.

Flexible one-year terms of use in the Dell Technologies On Demand program for various data center options. The Dell Technologies Flex on Demand program also offers 3-5 year options.

Dell Financial Services Support for Channel and Alliance Partners. Members can get paid extensions for 45 to 90 days.

Month: