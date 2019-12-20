Dell offers Doorbuster deals: save on PCs, laptops and monitors

Loading...

Dell knows how to prepare for Christmas gifts this Christmas. It has some great offers on selected PCs, laptops and monitors, with all items arriving before December 23, so you have plenty of time to pack them and place them under the tree. The offers are all supplied as standard.

Every weekday at 11 a.m. EST a new doorbuster is launched, but for now we have completed some of the best value for money at Dell. These offers are strictly limited, so make sure you click on the Buy button as soon as possible if you would like to add some valuable technology to your vacation.

New Inspiron 15 5000 laptop – $ 400

If you have a limited budget, the new Inspiron 15 5000 laptop is ideal for easy PC use. It has been reduced from $ 509 to $ 400. For the price you get a 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 15.6-inch display with anti-glare technology, 4 GB RAM and a 128 GB SSD for storage. It is not a powerhouse, but with the SSD hard drive it is surprisingly fast when it comes to your daily PC use.

XPS 13 Touch laptop – $ 1,350

Do you want a laptop that has a lot of power and a great screen? Priced at $ 1500, a decrease of $ 1,820, the XPS 13 Touch Laptop offers a 13.3-inch 4K ultra HD touchscreen. It offers unrivaled screen quality while you can also communicate with Windows via touch and mouse. In addition, there is an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor under the hood, a 512 GB SSD for storage and 16 GB RAM. Integrated Intel graphic card means that this is more an advanced operating system than for gaming, but it is still fantastic that every little detail has to be seen on the screen.

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop – $ 1,250

You save $ 555 on the regular price of $ 1,855 and the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop is now available for $ 1,300. The desktop system includes a 9th generation Intel Core i5 9600K processor, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB graphics card. 16 GB high-end HyperX Fury RAM and a 256 GB SSD means fast performance, and you can also easily install all your favorite games on the 1 TB secondary hard drive. Designed with VR gaming in mind, it's a bargain for an Alienware system.

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor – U2717D – $ 270

With a whopping $ 330 discount on the regular price, the Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge monitor is only $ 270. It offers a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 with a LED-backlit LCD screen of 27 inches. Expect response times of typically 8 ms or 6 ms gray-to-gray. That makes it ideal for any scenario and it is also thin and light for your desk.

