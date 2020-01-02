Dell launches the new XPS, points to the market & # 39; ultra premium & # 39; with Latitude 9510

Loading...

Dell has stepped up its premium notebook efforts with a new XPS and the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 to cover an ultra premium market.

The company launched a new version of its 13-inch XPS laptop with an XPS 13 Developer Edition that features Ubuntu.

The company made the announcement before CES 2020. XPS is Dell's main laptop and is designed to offer a premium experience.

Dell XPS 13 will be available on January 7 in the US. UU., United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland and February for other regions and EMEA. The initial price is $ 999.

New Dell XPS 13.

Dell

XPS 13 Developer Edition is available in the USA. USA, Canada and Europe on February 4 with an initial price of $ 1,199.

Key points for the new Dell XPS laptops:

The XPS 13 is cut from an aluminum block in two pieces. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is attached to aluminum.

A 13.4-inch screen in the size of an 11-inch device and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. There is an optional 4K Ultra HD + screen.

10th generation Intel Core processors ranging from i3 to i7.

Up to 32 GB of memory and storage of up to 2 TB.

The ability to open the laptop with one hand.

Upper case keys 9% larger, less lattice and a 17% larger touch panel compared to the previous model.

Up to 19 hours of battery life.

Wi-Fi support 6.

Dell also introduced a 15-inch 2-in-1 Latitude 9510 portable device available on March 26. The Latitude 9510 is announced as "the first in the 9000 ultra premium product class.

Prices on the Latitude 9510 will be announced at a later date.

Latitude 9510.

Dell

According to Dell, the Latitude 9510 uses artificial intelligence to improve system responsiveness, application performance, audio and video, and battery runtime, which can extend up to 30 hours.

Among the key points:

The Latitude 9510 starts at 3.2 lbs.

InfinityEdge screen.

Thermals are managed within the BIOS without software to reduce the storage footprint.

Built-in speaker with amplifier and telephone quartet with speaker.

Support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G LTE.

Intel Core i7 processors up to 10th generation with vPro.

ESIM support.

Camera shutter option.

In addition, Dell launched a series of monitors. The Dell UltraSharp 42 4K USB-C monitor is available on January 30 with a starting price of $ 1,049.99. A 27-inch monitor has the same availability and a starting price of $ 709.99 and a 25-inch UltraSharp will cost $ 479.99.