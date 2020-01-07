Dell Duet Hands-On Review: this laptop with two screens is the future

Loading...

At CES 2020, Dell announced an experimental laptop with two screens, the Duet. The name evokes the image of two singers on a stage sharing a song.

But a duet is more than just two voices. They have to play each other out, their voices intertwined, each equally important in weight.

The same applies to a device with two screens. The two halves, a pair of 13.4-inch screens that fold together like a book, are almost identical. Do they sing in harmony or do they clash?

Two screens, one device

We live in a strange, exciting time. Devices with two screens are the future. The industry seems to have committed itself to this. But how large are they? What kind of devices will they replace or iterate? Those questions are still under discussion.

The Duet is a side of the argument. Unlike the Surface Neo (or even the other Dell concept, the Dell Ori), the Duet has a familiar format. In your hands, or on a desk, it feels like any other 13-inch laptop there is. It is made of sturdy aluminum and is just as refined as Dell’s XPS laptops, such as the fantastic Dell XPS 13.

But when you open it, you will realize that it is different from what Dell has made. Two large, glossy 13-inch screens shine towards you, separated only by a thin bezel and a 360-degree hinge. There is little room for anything other than pixels on both surfaces. It feels like the future.

Practical details, such as performance, remain in the air. Dell has not provided details about the type of processor or graphics card that Duet uses. Given the super-thin format, it is hard to imagine that there is a lot of power here. That can be a damper on what you do with the device.

You may be skeptical about the two-screen design if you have tried recent thin profile or digital keyboards. If you cannot type properly, it is no better than an iPad to replace a laptop. I learned that with Lenovo’s attempt to design the same, the Yoga Book C930.

That is why Dell has supplied a small, removable keyboard that can work in a number of different modes. It can be magnetically attached to the top of the screen where a keyboard would normally be on a laptop, creating space for a digital touchpad underneath.

If only the software could catch up with this beautiful hardware.

The keyboard can also slide down, leaving room for a Touch Bar-like surface at the top. That extra space can be used as an extension of the top screen or as a separate window for different apps. When you create a chat app, you get access to GIFs, emojis, or suggested words, while a browser provides shortcuts and recently opened pages.

These two modes are inspired by the design of the Surface Neo, which also includes a magnetic, removable keyboard. But here the keyboard is bigger, more comfortable. Moving the keyboard between the two modes is seamless. I saw myself benefiting from both.

If the software can keep up. That appears to be Dell’s biggest challenge.

Suspicious software

The Duet has a software problem. It is buggy, but that can be forgiven for a product so early in development. The bigger problem is app integration.

Smaller devices such as the Dell Ori and Surface Neo benefit from their portability. They are intended as working tablets for the road. Once Windows 10X has been run, they can be a nice alternative to a tablet. You can forgive certain shortcomings with that goal.

However, the Duet is a full-sized laptop and is intended to be used as such. The second screen must add real value to justify the inconvenience of dumping a good keyboard. Dell showed a number of proprietary software tricks, such as a three-finger swipe to throw one window from one screen to another. But without a touchpad that clicks or a full keyboard, the Duet can feel picky and inaccurate.

Nothing that Dell had to demonstrate showed an attractive advantage in having access to a second touchscreen.

The Lenovo Yoga Book C930 tried to solve this problem by using an e-ink screen so that it can double as an e-reader.

However, Dell does not have a killer app in mind and it is not clear to me what it would be.

An idea whose time has come

Everyone knows that two-screen devices are “the next big thing.” However, I have already seen many variations on the theme and it is not clear to which designs owners will lean.

The Duet hasn’t won me yet. Fortunately, Dell has time to find out the details. After all, this is a concept. Dell wants to see how people react to the Duet and adjust its plan accordingly.

The thoughtfulness of the hardware makes the Duet an exciting starting point. Let’s hope that Dell, Microsoft and potential developers learn to sing in harmony and make the Duet a success.

